Gaby Machado, the next super model – exclusive interview.
Reading Time: 5 minutesShe is Brazilian, beautiful and young. Gabriela “Gaby” Machado is definitely the next it-girl in fashion modelling. With only 15 years old she has already 7 years of experience in modelling. She started at the age of 8. If you think she was discovered in the street, in a party or on the beach, you are wrong. She was discovered in… social media. At the age of 8 she was discovered by a Brazilian modelling agency in ORKUT, the brazilian Google social network at that time. This is an interesting fact as more and more models are discovered via their social media presence. Gaby Machado has already a very solid experience and all Brazilian fashion press already know her. She is definitely the next super model. She knows what is required to become a model without compromising who she is. She is photogenic, she “grabs light” like no one at her…
SIHH 2017: Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronometre – “Simplexity” at its best.
Reading Time: 6 minutesWith the 27th Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie – 2017 SIHH, opening we can see amazing new creations that will rhythm the year of all watch passionate people. One timepiece to highlight is the new Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronometre. Simple and complex, a true beauty for the eyes. For other 2017 launches you can read our previous article here. Parmigiani Fleurier – It is all about the love of watchmaking Parmigiani is a contemporary story of watchmaking. One that deserves to be told as only a few watchmakers dared to launch a new brand, in the middle of the Quartz crisis. In 1974, Michel Parmigiani had only recently graduated when the watchmaking industry was confronted with an unprecedented crisis caused by the massive influx of quartz movements from Asia. Within a decade, what would later be referred to as “the Quartz Crisis” saw the loss of 90,000 jobs and affected whole…
SIHH 2017, what to expect ?
Reading Time: 8 minutesFor this 27th year, the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) will present several new interesting topics to note. For the past 27 years, SIHH has given visitors a 360° view of horological expertise. Spotlighting each brand inside a thoughtfully designed setting, it remains true to its fundamental vocation as an important and exclusive rendezvous for the sector. Visitors can discover the latest collections, meet other professionals, spot future trends, and exchange with the 17 historic Maisons and the new wave of independent artisan-creators inside the “Carré des Horlogers”. Last year, 24 exhibiting Maisons were at the 2016 SIHH. This was one of the two major innovations at this 26th edition, which welcomed nine independent workshops and creators to join the 15 established Maisons that have made the SIHH the first key gathering of the watchmaking year. These nine contemporary brands, which these past years have imposed their own style and…
Expert Tips on Choosing the Right Art for Your Home
Reading Time: 5 minutesArt is definitely among the best luxuries to invest in, especially if you’re in the process of creating an ambience or a particular look for your house. A room can be so much livelier and more comfortable with the right pieces or art placed in the right locations. Art doesn’t have to serve a purpose, but that doesn’t mean you can’t introduce a sense of practicality when choosing your pieces. Take a look at the work of top interior designers and you will find beautiful ways of integrating art into your home. If you’re eager to get started with a bit of art shopping, we have a few expert tips on choosing the right pieces to buy that you can follow. Size Matters Even the most beautiful art pieces can still make a room look cluttered. On the other hand, the right pieces can also make a room appear bigger…
Classy and Sexy: Top Bikini Trends to Anticipate in 2017
Reading Time: 5 minutesThere is no better time to shop for the best bikinis than right now. The latest collections are out and you can easily find the best, trendiest pieces for this summer. On top of that, you will also be able to enjoy the best special offers and off-season discounts on high-end bikinis and accessories for the summer. Before you start browsing through catalogues of designer bikinis, however, let’s take a closer look at some of the best styles and options to consider. These are the top bikini trends to anticipate in 2017. Classy One-Piece and Tankinis It easy to get tempted by sexy two-piece bikinis and open cuts, especially once you have applied the tips and tricks we covered when talking about the top models’ body mass indexes in a previous article. Saying that, going for two-piece bikinis is not always a good idea. Instead, search for classy one-piece bikinis that…
Pre-SIHH 2017: Parmigiani Fleurier at its best.
Reading Time: 3 minutesOn May 29th 1996, the brand Parmigiani Fleurier is founded. It is born from the trust woven between Michel Parmigiani and the Sandoz Family Foundation who have acknowledged his talent as a watchmaker. 20 years later, the Fleurier watch-maker is keeping with innovation and know-how. SIHH 2017 starts and Parmigiani is presenting amazing creations, all highlights of what Parmigiani does at its best. Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda 1950 Galaxy Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda 1950 Meteorite Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métrographe With these new launches Parmigiani displays the in-house high-end know-how in dials and the luxury ultimate aspect of its watches. The Tonda 1950 Galaxy showcases a magnificent Aventurine glass dial. It procures a glittering glass made in high-temperature and low-oxygen environment. When you look to the watch, you have the feeling to see the sky and the universe with its stars. The brand added 84 diamonds ti the bezel and a very beautiful…
Top Models Body Mass index – Health Red alert!
Reading Time: 7 minutesDespite of all alerts about women under-weight in magazines, we can see that not much changed. Top Models are still underweight and some of them might also get serious health problems if they remain at that level of weight. We can see that most of feminine-fashion-lifestyle magazines are run by women, which make a complete non-sense when you see what kind of women are displayed in the glossy pages of those magazines. You can see more details about it in a previous article we wrote, just click here. In order to show you how worrying the situation is, we took 10 current top models, and calculated their BMI (Body Mass Index). This will give us a clear idea of how badly nourish are these top models. The body mass index (BMI) or Quetelet index is a value derived from the mass (weight) and height of an individual. The BMI is an attempt to…
5 Gorgeous Fur Jackets for the Holidays
Reading Time: 4 minutesFur jackets are sweeping the nation as an alternative to large and bulky coats. But what if you aren’t sure which jackets are the hottest and trendiest? Or what if you know what you’re looking for but aren’t sure where to start your search? What you will quickly notice as you look on the internet is there are many interesting options that are available. Choosing between them can be tricky since you will definitely see many fur jackets for the holidays that you are not going to appreciate much. With this in mind, let’s help you get the search started right. Here are just a few fur jackets for women that are sure to make your holidays bright. We are confident in saying that you are going to appreciate some of them since they appeal to different personal tastes. 1- EM-EL Black Sheared Mink and Chinchilla Fur Jacket Give yourself…
Luxury Traveler: Top 3 sunny destinations the holiday season
Reading Time: 3 minutesSummer is already behind us and as much as we like indian summers, it is not the same thing. So for that week of holiday you have before christmas here are our top destinations for this fall. 1- Saint Barthélemy, land of eternal sun What can we say about this small island of 25 square kilometers and a total population of 9’000 people? Well, it is the perfect destination in the Antilles archipel where th sun shines all year long. French is the native tongue of the population. English is understood in hotels and restaurants, and a small population of Anglophones have been resident in Gustavia (capital) for many years. Saint Barthélemy or Saint Barth, is a magical destination for your holidays. You will discover a stylish yet relaxed lifestyle, interesting for all Luxury travellers around the world. From the Anse du Grand Colombier to the Anse des Flamands or the Saint…
Artwork With Which You Can Decorate Your House – Best Wway To Make Your Home Look Good
Reading Time: 3 minutesIf you’re one of an artist who is looking forward to decorating your home, you must be looking for some advice to pick the best possible artwork which can not only make your house look worthy enough but also reflect your exclusive choice. Interior decoration is something which should be done with enough care and attention so that you can include some of the best items, objects and materials while making your house so that you can end up designing your dream house. Art is something which completely stands and that which has nothing to do with decoration. The concerns of this article will tell you about some techniques which you can use in your decor to give more space to art. Repetition of color and line adds value to your room When you have an artwork which is very well supported in your room, you should set some contrasts…
Pre-SIHH 2017: Rotonde De Cartier Mysterious Hour Skeleton
Reading Time: 3 minutesCartier has created some of the most iconic watches in the history of Swiss watchmaking. One of them is the Rotonde de Cartier. In 2017, the luxury brand will release a Mysterious Hour Skeleton variant that will delight all SIHH 2017 visitors. The Rotonde de Cartier watch showcases the most sophisticated movements in Fine Watchmaking: a central chronograph, flying tourbillon, and astrorégulateur. The design of the Rotonde de Cartier offers a flexible and modern shape that would allow Cartier to reinvent the model all the time. Combinations are unlimited and its design will communicate a timeless modernity. With the first launch of the collection in 2006, it became quite fast true icon of design for the Cartier brand. Cartier’s art of watchmaking is always an astonishing one. They will bring such a level of detail to the creations that you can only be amazed by it. They have enough talent to not…
Blade Runner 2049, the neo-noir science fiction film is back.
Reading Time: 6 minutesBlade Runner 2049 represents the return of one of the most iconic movies of the 80’s. Fans can talk about this movie for hours and it was definitely one of the defining moments of Harrison Ford. Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Why Blade Runner is such an iconic Film? Some people might wonder why Blade Runner is such an iconic film. There are some elements that definitely made a defining moment not only for Harrison Ford but also for the history of Science Fiction movies. Let’s put things in context. The first Blade Runner was launched in 1982. At…
Party season fashion: is less really more?
Reading Time: 4 minutesAfter spending your teenage years experimenting with coloured eyeshadows and pop-star inspired ensembles, discovering your personal style normally means you’ve finally learnt the one key, basic rule the fashion world lives by – less is more. Go for fit, go for quality, and go for style over trends. That’s the fail-safe formula for sartorial success. But then it comes to the festive season and every year the shops fill with a variety of sparkly clothing and accessories. Like all advocates of minimalist chic, you’re suddenly completely lost: “Is velvet acceptable for the over 10s? How much glitter is too much glitter? Am I really allowed to wear head-to-toe sequins?” Party wear is tricky, and the one place where a less is more approach isn’t always helpful. This season’s rule Take this year’s trends as an example. On the one hand, anything seems to go. A party dress embellished with sequined lace and glittering inlays, or a…
Millennial-Led Trends to Watch Out for in 2017
Reading Time: 5 minutesIf you’re born between 1982 and 2004, then you’re a Millennial. The title comes with some negative connotations, but there’s no denying the generation has already made its mark on the world. It’s the generation that’s redefining marriage, work schedules and how we connect with the rest of the world. Millennials are also the largest generation, which means they’ll be a driving force behind many trends in the coming years. Here are some Millennial-led trends to watch out for in 2017. Vaping Innovations The last few years have made it clear that the vaping industry is on an upward swing. A significant contributing factor is the Millennial generation. People in this age group are less likely to smoke cigarettes, but they’re the largest customer base for vaping. Millennials have helped vaping go mainstream, and now they’re pushing the innovation further. Everything from the cartridges to the e-juice is getting upgraded….