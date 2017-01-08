Top Models Body Mass index – Health Red alert!
Reading Time: 7 minutesDespite of all alerts about women under-weight in magazines, we can see that not much changed. Top Models are still underweight and some of them might also get serious health problems if they remain at that level of weight. We can see that most of feminine-fashion-lifestyle magazines are run by women, which make a complete non-sense when you see what kind of women are displayed in the glossy pages of those magazines. You can see more details about it in a previous article we wrote, just click here. In order to show you how worrying the situation is, we took 10 current top models, and calculated their BMI (Body Mass Index). This will give us a clear idea of how badly nourish are these top models. The body mass index (BMI) or Quetelet index is a value derived from the mass (weight) and height of an individual. The BMI is an attempt to…
5 Gorgeous Fur Jackets for the Holidays
Reading Time: 4 minutesFur jackets are sweeping the nation as an alternative to large and bulky coats. But what if you aren’t sure which jackets are the hottest and trendiest? Or what if you know what you’re looking for but aren’t sure where to start your search? What you will quickly notice as you look on the internet is there are many interesting options that are available. Choosing between them can be tricky since you will definitely see many fur jackets for the holidays that you are not going to appreciate much. With this in mind, let’s help you get the search started right. Here are just a few fur jackets for women that are sure to make your holidays bright. We are confident in saying that you are going to appreciate some of them since they appeal to different personal tastes. 1- EM-EL Black Sheared Mink and Chinchilla Fur Jacket Give yourself…
Luxury Traveler: Top 3 sunny destinations the holiday season
Reading Time: 3 minutesSummer is already behind us and as much as we like indian summers, it is not the same thing. So for that week of holiday you have before christmas here are our top destinations for this fall. 1- Saint Barthélemy, land of eternal sun What can we say about this small island of 25 square kilometers and a total population of 9’000 people? Well, it is the perfect destination in the Antilles archipel where th sun shines all year long. French is the native tongue of the population. English is understood in hotels and restaurants, and a small population of Anglophones have been resident in Gustavia (capital) for many years. Saint Barthélemy or Saint Barth, is a magical destination for your holidays. You will discover a stylish yet relaxed lifestyle, interesting for all Luxury travellers around the world. From the Anse du Grand Colombier to the Anse des Flamands or the Saint…
Artwork With Which You Can Decorate Your House – Best Wway To Make Your Home Look Good
Reading Time: 3 minutesIf you’re one of an artist who is looking forward to decorating your home, you must be looking for some advice to pick the best possible artwork which can not only make your house look worthy enough but also reflect your exclusive choice. Interior decoration is something which should be done with enough care and attention so that you can include some of the best items, objects and materials while making your house so that you can end up designing your dream house. Art is something which completely stands and that which has nothing to do with decoration. The concerns of this article will tell you about some techniques which you can use in your decor to give more space to art. Repetition of color and line adds value to your room When you have an artwork which is very well supported in your room, you should set some contrasts…
Pre-SIHH 2017: Rotonde De Cartier Mysterious Hour Skeleton
Reading Time: 3 minutesCartier has created some of the most iconic watches in the history of Swiss watchmaking. One of them is the Rotonde de Cartier. In 2017, the luxury brand will release a Mysterious Hour Skeleton variant that will delight all SIHH 2017 visitors. The Rotonde de Cartier watch showcases the most sophisticated movements in Fine Watchmaking: a central chronograph, flying tourbillon, and astrorégulateur. The design of the Rotonde de Cartier offers a flexible and modern shape that would allow Cartier to reinvent the model all the time. Combinations are unlimited and its design will communicate a timeless modernity. With the first launch of the collection in 2006, it became quite fast true icon of design for the Cartier brand. Cartier’s art of watchmaking is always an astonishing one. They will bring such a level of detail to the creations that you can only be amazed by it. They have enough talent to not…
Blade Runner 2049, the neo-noir science fiction film is back.
Reading Time: 6 minutesBlade Runner 2049 represents the return of one of the most iconic movies of the 80’s. Fans can talk about this movie for hours and it was definitely one of the defining moments of Harrison Ford. Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Why Blade Runner is such an iconic Film? Some people might wonder why Blade Runner is such an iconic film. There are some elements that definitely made a defining moment not only for Harrison Ford but also for the history of Science Fiction movies. Let’s put things in context. The first Blade Runner was launched in 1982. At…
Party season fashion: is less really more?
Reading Time: 4 minutesAfter spending your teenage years experimenting with coloured eyeshadows and pop-star inspired ensembles, discovering your personal style normally means you’ve finally learnt the one key, basic rule the fashion world lives by – less is more. Go for fit, go for quality, and go for style over trends. That’s the fail-safe formula for sartorial success. But then it comes to the festive season and every year the shops fill with a variety of sparkly clothing and accessories. Like all advocates of minimalist chic, you’re suddenly completely lost: “Is velvet acceptable for the over 10s? How much glitter is too much glitter? Am I really allowed to wear head-to-toe sequins?” Party wear is tricky, and the one place where a less is more approach isn’t always helpful. This season’s rule Take this year’s trends as an example. On the one hand, anything seems to go. A party dress embellished with sequined lace and glittering inlays, or a…
Millennial-Led Trends to Watch Out for in 2017
Reading Time: 5 minutesIf you’re born between 1982 and 2004, then you’re a Millennial. The title comes with some negative connotations, but there’s no denying the generation has already made its mark on the world. It’s the generation that’s redefining marriage, work schedules and how we connect with the rest of the world. Millennials are also the largest generation, which means they’ll be a driving force behind many trends in the coming years. Here are some Millennial-led trends to watch out for in 2017. Vaping Innovations The last few years have made it clear that the vaping industry is on an upward swing. A significant contributing factor is the Millennial generation. People in this age group are less likely to smoke cigarettes, but they’re the largest customer base for vaping. Millennials have helped vaping go mainstream, and now they’re pushing the innovation further. Everything from the cartridges to the e-juice is getting upgraded….
Pre-SIHH 2017: Piaget and the 60th anniversary of the ALTIPLANO
Reading Time: 4 minutesOne of the remarkable things with watchmaking is the ability watchmakers have to perpetuate traditions. When great creations become iconic, even several decades later, they are still relevant. In a world where economic crisis changes the deal, focusing on one brand’s strength is a great strategy. 2017 SIHH will be an amazing stage to celebrate Swiss watchmaking. During the International watch show, Piaget will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its iconic collection ALTIPLANO. 2 versions: one 43mm Automatic movement and another one 38mm manual movement. Piaget is for sure the king of ultra-thin movements It was in 1957 that Piaget created the extraordinary 9P Caliber. Only 2mm thin and for that time (and still today) it is a technical lifetime achievement. At that time there was no modern technology to help achieving this challenge. Some of the components were as thin as the human hair! And it took Piaget only 3…
3 Reasons You Should Book a Skiing Holiday This Winter
Reading Time: 3 minutesThe hype around holidays always increases during the summer months, with millions of people jetting off to exotic locations for a week or two of sun kissed relaxation. While the views across the sea can be spectacular, they don’t come close to the snowy picturesque scenery you can expect on a skiing holiday. Not only will you see some beautiful sights, but a skiing holiday will be packed full of fun, offering you the chance to learn and perfect a new skill. In this article, we’ve come up with three reasons why you should book a skiing holiday this winter. Beautiful Locations There are many places around the world that you can visit for a skiing holiday. But, no matter where you visit, your destination will be coated in glistening snow, giving a romantic backdrop to whatever you’re doing. You could head to France, Switzerland or Canada and be guaranteed…
Pre-SIHH 2017 – IWC reinvents the Da Vinci Collection
Reading Time: 4 minutesIWC is probably one of the best story tellers in the Swiss watch industry. Collection after collection, the Schaffhausen company takes its inspiration from amazing stories and heritage and translate them into beautiful and unique timepieces. During SIHH 2017, IWC will reveal its new variation of the Da Vinci collection. A true celebration to one of the most brilliant minds of human kind: Leonardo Da Vinci. In the late 1960s, Leonardo da Vinci’s revolutionary way of thinking inspired IWC to introduce a watch named after him. Even that very first Da Vinci model surprised watch lovers with a special quality that has remained typical of the family to this day: that of always being a little ahead of its time. Many trailblazing innovations have first been developed for use in a Da Vinci. Never before in an IWC wristwatch had a gear train converted the enormous distance travelled by the escape wheel into a single movement…
SIHH 2017, what to expect ?
Reading Time: 8 minutesFor this 27th year, the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) will present several new interesting topics to note. For the past 27 years, SIHH has given visitors a 360° view of horological expertise. Spotlighting each brand inside a thoughtfully designed setting, it remains true to its fundamental vocation as an important and exclusive rendezvous for the sector. Visitors can discover the latest collections, meet other professionals, spot future trends, and exchange with the 17 historic Maisons and the new wave of independent artisan-creators inside the “Carré des Horlogers”. Last year, 24 exhibiting Maisons were at the 2016 SIHH. This was one of the two major innovations at this 26th edition, which welcomed nine independent workshops and creators to join the 15 established Maisons that have made the SIHH the first key gathering of the watchmaking year. These nine contemporary brands, which these past years have imposed their own style and…
Luxury news: AO YUN, The New Frontier of Winemaking
Reading Time: 7 minutesMoet Hennessy has a strong heritage of innovation and respect of traditions. This year they are revealing one of their latest projects: AO YUN, wine from China. It is a multiple years project that has the ambition to become the best wine in China. Moet Hennessy put all the required means to make it happen. The project is as it is a brand new winery creation: living the dream of any vigneron, it is the opportunity to discover a new region with, rich culture and breathtaking landscapes. After years of research to identify the best region for the project, Moet Hennessy has chosen one with a high-mountain identity: same maximum temperature, lower night temperature, stronger UV, drier end season. This means they do not need to bury the vines in winter and there is enough rain to help the vines grow. The vineyards are situated in North Yunnan, at the…