Reading Time: 3 minutesYou will want to feel relaxed and comfortable on holiday, which is why you should look for a luxury hotel that will make you feel a million miles away from home. However, finding the perfect hotel can sometimes feel like an uphill challenge if there are so many places to choose from. Here are some helpful tips for picking the perfect hotel… Ask Questions If you are torn between many hotels, nothing is stopping you from telephoning or emailing a hotel with some questions about their facilities. Ask different questions to make an informed decision, such as what is their best room? What makes the hotel different to their rivals? What is their restaurant’s signature dish? A hotel will want your custom, so they will most likely be more than happy to answer any questions you might have. However, if they are rude or fail to reply, this could reflect…