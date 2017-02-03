3 New Desserts at the Lausanne Royal Savoy – New Menu.
Reading Time: 6 minutesDuring a very inspiring morning at the Royal Savoy in Lausanne, we were able to discover 3 new desserts that will complete the new menu for this Spring. It was the opportunity to meet the talents behind this extraordinary cuisine like Julien Krauss (Executive Chef), Adam Bentalha (Brasserie Chef) or Marc Haeberlin (Signature Chef). This morning was actually a “tasting session” in which we would discover and taste 3 new desserts. These new three creation will be part of the new menu to be launched in February 7th. The 3 desserts are revisits to great classics and the talented team at the Royal Savoy found a new way to review these amazing desserts. Between poetry and design, the Royal Savoy customers will be amazed. The following desserts were prepared by Charlotte Marchal operating in the Royal Savoy kitchen. The three new desserts were chosen by being classics. Still, the Royal Savoy team…
"Bubbly Breakfast" at the Lausanne Royal Savoy. When talent and creativity meet.
Reading Time: 9 minutesThis morning there was only one place where LuxuryActivist could be. It is a exceptional place where luxury, art and know-how meet. This place is called the Lausanne Royal Savoy. Around this very exclusive breakfast table 5 amazing talents: Mr Benoît Gouet, Chef de Cave at Moët & Chandon Mr Marc Haeberlin, 3 stars Michelin and Signature Chef at the Lausanne Royal Savoy Mr Julien Krauss, Executive Chef at Lausanne Royal Savoy Mr Adam Bentalha, Brasserie Chef at Lausanne Royal Savoy Mr Reza Nahaboo, Chef Sommelier at Lausanne Royal Savoy The idea was to discover the new desserts coming in the new menu and to taste the unique and amazing Moët & Chandon Millésime 2008. It was a true Bubbly Breakfast. Several journalists and bloggers were invited to this very special occasion. Having these 5 great talents around the table was definitely our most inspiring experience of this year so far. Benoît Gouet,…
The World's most expensive trip by DreamMaker – Bespoke Luxury at all levels.
Reading Time: 5 minutesDreamMaker is a 28-year old-experiential travel and event design boutique. The DreamMaker crafts uniquely creative design concepts for their clients’ vacations with an emphasis on experiences that have never been done before. This time DreamMaker offers a world premiere, the most expensive trip ever made, costing USD 14 million for 50 people. The trip involves flying on two outfitted Boeing business jets, traveling 20 cities in 20 days, while covering 50,000 kilometers in the air. Highlights include a one-to-one ratio of guest to staff, a USD 500,000 charity poker tournament with the world’s top-ranked poker player in the air, and a hotel which will rebrand its identity to “Hotel 50” (including chipping out its marble tile in the foyer). Mining conglomerate World of Diamonds Group was commissioned to create the trip’s most luxurious amenity; a set of 18-karat gold swizzle sticks set with white and blue diamonds worth a total of USD 1…
Top 10 Most Expensive Wedding Dresses
Reading Time: 3 minutesFor many brides getting married means searching boutiques for wedding dresses and designer dresses to find ‘the one’ and for some brides where money is no object, the wedding gown they choose to wear will be impressive and stylish. Unfortunately, most brides-to-be will be working to a budget though the average wedding dress in the UK costs around £2,000 and not every bride will be restricted by a budget. Indeed, some of the world’s most expensive wedding dresses are extravagant gowns that impress. 1 Kim Kardashian For her 2014 wedding to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is rumoured to have spent $2 million on a Givenchy gown. 2 Grace Kelly One of the world’s most famous wedding dresses was warned by the actress Grace Kelly when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956 and the extravagant gown, which consisted of 100 metres of fine silk, would cost around £50,000 today….
Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels in Geneva.
Reading Time: 6 minutesGeneva is one of the world luxury capitals. From Rue du Rhone to Quai des Bergues, the city of Calvin is one of the best destinations for a luxury traveler. In order to help you organize your trip to Geneva, here are our top 5 best luxury hotels of the city. Geneva, an important city Geneva is the second most populous city in Switzerland (after Zürich) and is the most populous city of Romandy, the French-speaking part of Switzerland. Situated where the Rhône exits Lake Geneva, it is the capital of the Republic and Canton of Geneva. The municipality (ville de Genève) has a population (as of December 2015) of 198,072, and the canton (which is essentially the city and its inner-ring suburbs) has 484,736 residents. In 2014, the compact agglomération du Grand Genève had 946,000 inhabitants in 212 communities in both Switzerland and France. Within Swiss territory, the commuter area named “Métropole lémanique” contains a population of 1.25 million.[citation needed] This area is essentially spread east from Geneva towards…
How to Pick the Perfect Luxury Hotel
Reading Time: 3 minutesYou will want to feel relaxed and comfortable on holiday, which is why you should look for a luxury hotel that will make you feel a million miles away from home. However, finding the perfect hotel can sometimes feel like an uphill challenge if there are so many places to choose from. Here are some helpful tips for picking the perfect hotel… Ask Questions If you are torn between many hotels, nothing is stopping you from telephoning or emailing a hotel with some questions about their facilities. Ask different questions to make an informed decision, such as what is their best room? What makes the hotel different to their rivals? What is their restaurant’s signature dish? A hotel will want your custom, so they will most likely be more than happy to answer any questions you might have. However, if they are rude or fail to reply, this could reflect…
Mon Guerlain, the new fragrance with Angelina Jolie
Reading Time: 6 minutesThe Luxury Fragrance industry has more than 3’000 different brands around the world, but only a few companies are more than brands, they are legends. Guerlain is for sure a true legendary icon of the Fragrance world. The Perfumery house has been shaping the history of fragrances since 1828. Almost 200 years later, the French luxury house is launching a new feminine fragrance, Mon Guerlain, and to celebrate this launch Guerlain has chosen one of the most amazing and beautiful faces of modern cinema: Angelina Jolie. Guerlain and Angelina Jolie, a personal story. Despite the fact a new face for a fragrance is always big news, the surprising point into this new Guerlain’s story is that Angelina jolie accepted to play this role. She is known to not accept brand sponsorships as she dedicates her “free” time to philanthropy and to her family. Several brands from L’Oreal, Clarins and many others…
How To Choose The Right Haircut For Your Face Shape [Infographics]
Reading Time: 2 minutesAll guys want a stylish yet versatile haircut – one that looks good at the office, on a date, or while working out, but doesn’t require a lot of styling or maintenance. Although there are plenty of trendy men’s hairstyles to pick from these days, the most common problem is that guys don’t know how to pick the best look for them. Ultimately, many of you will see a haircut online and fall in love with it because it looks awesome on the person wearing it. The issue is that guys forget that hairstyles, like most things in life, aren’t a one-size-fits-all kind of thing. They visit their local barber, ask for the cut they saw, style their hair at home, and then blame the barbershop for a “bad” haircut without realizing that the style they picked was never right for them to begin with. Like all things aesthetic and fashion,…
La Brasserie du Royal by Marc Haeberlin – beautiful.
Reading Time: 5 minutesThere are places that you go once and you want to go back again and again. This is the case for the Brasserie du Royal at the Royal Savoy Hotel in Lausanne. The menu of the Brasserie du Royal reflects the craftsmanship of Michelin-starred chef Marc Haeberlin. Recognized in France and around the world as one of the best Chefs of his generation, Marc Haeberlin is the worthy heir of a family of experts in the art of cooking. The glorious adventure of Marc Haeberlin continues today thanks to his involvement in La Brasserie du Royal as Signature Chef. His expertise will complement the offer of the Executive Chef Julien Krauss and will allow connoisseurs to discover and enjoy high-end Brasserie food. The terasse is an amazing place. You can hear a small background noise that reminds you that you are at the heart of Lausanne, and still you feel relaxed in this stylish oasis. Everything…
(BELVEDERE)RED Vodka – Fighting AIDS
Reading Time: 4 minutesLast summer, Belvedere Vodka, one of the world most prestigious Vodka brand revealed the new (BELVEDERE)RED limited edition bottle. 50% of profits will go to the Global Fund, the leading financier program to fight HIV/AIDS in Africa. In support of Belvedere’s partnership with (RED), #MAKETHEDIFFERENCE campaign ambassador, musician John Legend, has collaborated with celebrated Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu to design the colorful and bold bottle, inspired by the campaign’s four values: security, support, change and unity. Esther Mahlangu is a South African Ndebele artist. She is known for her bold large scale contemporary work inspired by the Ndebele heritage. She uses traditional coloful patterns you usually find in Ndebele jewelry and clothes. Mahlangu is one of the African artists whose art is often exhibited internationally. Her works are in major private collections including that of The Contemporary African Art Collection (CAAC) of Jean Pigozzi and in many Western museums. Despite…
Gaby Machado, the next super model – exclusive interview.
Reading Time: 5 minutesShe is Brazilian, beautiful and young. Gabriela “Gaby” Machado is definitely the next it-girl in fashion modelling. With only 15 years old she has already 7 years of experience in modelling. She started at the age of 8. If you think she was discovered in the street, in a party or on the beach, you are wrong. She was discovered in… social media. At the age of 8 she was discovered by a Brazilian modelling agency in ORKUT, the brazilian Google social network at that time. This is an interesting fact as more and more models are discovered via their social media presence. Gaby Machado has already a very solid experience and all Brazilian fashion press already know her. She is definitely the next super model. She knows what is required to become a model without compromising who she is. She is photogenic, she “grabs light” like no one at her…
SIHH 2017: Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronometre – "Simplexity" at its best.
Reading Time: 6 minutesWith the 27th Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie – 2017 SIHH, opening we can see amazing new creations that will rhythm the year of all watch passionate people. One timepiece to highlight is the new Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronometre. Simple and complex, a true beauty for the eyes. For other 2017 launches you can read our previous article here. Parmigiani Fleurier – It is all about the love of watchmaking Parmigiani is a contemporary story of watchmaking. One that deserves to be told as only a few watchmakers dared to launch a new brand, in the middle of the Quartz crisis. In 1974, Michel Parmigiani had only recently graduated when the watchmaking industry was confronted with an unprecedented crisis caused by the massive influx of quartz movements from Asia. Within a decade, what would later be referred to as “the Quartz Crisis” saw the loss of 90,000 jobs and affected whole…
SIHH 2017, what to expect ?
Reading Time: 8 minutesFor this 27th year, the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) will present several new interesting topics to note. For the past 27 years, SIHH has given visitors a 360° view of horological expertise. Spotlighting each brand inside a thoughtfully designed setting, it remains true to its fundamental vocation as an important and exclusive rendezvous for the sector. Visitors can discover the latest collections, meet other professionals, spot future trends, and exchange with the 17 historic Maisons and the new wave of independent artisan-creators inside the “Carré des Horlogers”. Last year, 24 exhibiting Maisons were at the 2016 SIHH. This was one of the two major innovations at this 26th edition, which welcomed nine independent workshops and creators to join the 15 established Maisons that have made the SIHH the first key gathering of the watchmaking year. These nine contemporary brands, which these past years have imposed their own style and…
Expert Tips on Choosing the Right Art for Your Home
Reading Time: 5 minutesArt is definitely among the best luxuries to invest in, especially if you’re in the process of creating an ambience or a particular look for your house. A room can be so much livelier and more comfortable with the right pieces or art placed in the right locations. Art doesn’t have to serve a purpose, but that doesn’t mean you can’t introduce a sense of practicality when choosing your pieces. Take a look at the work of top interior designers and you will find beautiful ways of integrating art into your home. If you’re eager to get started with a bit of art shopping, we have a few expert tips on choosing the right pieces to buy that you can follow. Size Matters Even the most beautiful art pieces can still make a room look cluttered. On the other hand, the right pieces can also make a room appear bigger…
Classy and Sexy: Top Bikini Trends to Anticipate in 2017
Reading Time: 5 minutesThere is no better time to shop for the best bikinis than right now. The latest collections are out and you can easily find the best, trendiest pieces for this summer. On top of that, you will also be able to enjoy the best special offers and off-season discounts on high-end bikinis and accessories for the summer. Before you start browsing through catalogues of designer bikinis, however, let’s take a closer look at some of the best styles and options to consider. These are the top bikini trends to anticipate in 2017. Classy One-Piece and Tankinis It easy to get tempted by sexy two-piece bikinis and open cuts, especially once you have applied the tips and tricks we covered when talking about the top models’ body mass indexes in a previous article. Saying that, going for two-piece bikinis is not always a good idea. Instead, search for classy one-piece bikinis that…