Reading Time: 3 minutesIf you’re one of an artist who is looking forward to decorating your home, you must be looking for some advice to pick the best possible artwork which can not only make your house look worthy enough but also reflect your exclusive choice. Interior decoration is something which should be done with enough care and attention so that you can include some of the best items, objects and materials while making your house so that you can end up designing your dream house. Art is something which completely stands and that which has nothing to do with decoration. The concerns of this article will tell you about some techniques which you can use in your decor to give more space to art. Repetition of color and line adds value to your room When you have an artwork which is very well supported in your room, you should set some contrasts…