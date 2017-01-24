Reading Time: 4 minutesFur jackets are sweeping the nation as an alternative to large and bulky coats. But what if you aren’t sure which jackets are the hottest and trendiest? Or what if you know what you’re looking for but aren’t sure where to start your search? What you will quickly notice as you look on the internet is there are many interesting options that are available. Choosing between them can be tricky since you will definitely see many fur jackets for the holidays that you are not going to appreciate much. With this in mind, let’s help you get the search started right. Here are just a few fur jackets for women that are sure to make your holidays bright. We are confident in saying that you are going to appreciate some of them since they appeal to different personal tastes. 1- EM-EL Black Sheared Mink and Chinchilla Fur Jacket Give yourself…