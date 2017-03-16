Krug Carnotzet in partnership with Lausanne Palace – Ultimate Luxury experience.

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Luxury brands have the creative gift to make you dream and to invite you to amazing journeys. The Champagne house Krug invite you until mid-April to live an amazing experience called the Krug Carnotzet. In partnership with Lausanne Palace in Switzerland, you are able to book an evening to remember. Enjoy an ultimate luxury diner in a very exceptional place.

Krug, the ultimate luxury champagne, every glass is exceptional

Every glass of Krug Grande Cuvée is the fruit of many years of craft and patience. The art of blending many years gives Krug Grande Cuvée its unique plethora of flavours and aromas, incredible generosity and an absolute elegance that would be impossible to express with the wines of a single year. As you taste it, notes of toasted bread, hazelnut, nougat, barley sugar and jellied fruits may take you by surprise. You may even taste hints of apples still on the tree, flowers in bloom, ripe and dried fruit, almonds, marzipan, gingerbread, sweet spices and even brioche and honey. You may also notice its exceptional freshness in the mouth, with rich and tangy flavours of lemon and grapefruit enhanced by the subtlety of its fine and elegant bubbles. Krug Grande Cuvée can age beautifully. Here below what Julie Cavil says about Krug Grande Cuvée. Ms Cavil is winemaker at Krug Champagne.



Krug Champagne is a Champagne house founded by Joseph Krug in 1843. It is based principally in Reims, the main city in France’s Champagne region and is one of the famous Champagne houses that formed part of the Grande Marques.Today the house is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate LVMH whose portfolio includes other well known wine brands such as Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Château d’Yquem and Ruinart. Despite LVMH’s majority ownership, the Krug family is still actively involved in all the key decisions of the house but does not manage the day-to-day operations. Champagne Krug was well known as well as the Concorde champagne. Every client flying on Concorde would enjoy this amazing champagne and the French Champagne house became the symbol of a modern and stylish lifestyle. We can consider that Krug is the perfect companion for very special moments. Like the Concorde, now the Krug + Lausanne Palace partnership allows you to discover an exquisite experience where time is suspended. This is the Krug Carnotzet.

The Krug Carnotzet, a culinary experience in the heart of Romandie traditions.

Krug announced a little while ago its exclusive partnership with the 5 star hotel Lausanne Palace. For this occasion, an unforgettable experience has been created: a dinner, in a unique setting, able to guide their guests to a culinary journey marrying the traditions of the two Houses.

Dinner takes place in a carnotzet – an expression commonly used in Romandie to describe a small cellar, in which the wine is stored. It is in this rustic and intimate atmosphere that a delicious fondue as well as the emblematic signature of the House Krug – the Great Cuvée – will be served. A simple but exclusive meal, made up of the best ingredients. Challenging traditions, the cuisine served in the Carnotzet will take exotic forms for those who wish, offering its guests the opportunity to order sushi or tapas.

You still have a couple of weeks to book this amazing experience, so do not hesitate to call the Lausanne Palace in order to get a chance to become a happy few. You can also visit Krug official website by clicking here:

José Amorim

