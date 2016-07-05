LaFerrari Open-Top, special series. One in a kind.

Reading Time: 4 minutes

There are people who refuse to compromise on the joy of al fresco driving even when at the wheel of a supercar. This is why LaFerrari Open-Top is all about. The sassiness of a Ferrari supercar and the stylish freedom of a convertible. The name and technical characteristics of the new car will be announced at the Paris International Motor Show, as will the number of examples Ferrari will build. However, all available examples have already been sold after a special preview to clients and the order book is closed.

The new limited-edition special series will be available with a removable carbon-fibre hard top and a removable soft top. It has the same running gear and performance figures as the original LaFerrari, sporting a 800 cv V12 (with a specific power output of 128 cv/l) coupled with a 120 kW electric motor (163 cv), unleashing 963 cv in total. Significant and extensive modifications have been made to the chassis with the aim of retaining the same torsional rigidity and beam stiffness as the coupé version. The car’s aerodynamics have also been further honed to guarantee the same drag coefficient when driving in the open configuration.

If we remember, the launch of LaFerrari was a blast. LaFerrari was created in the true spirit of the Italian supercar manufacturer. It allies the line that only a Ferrari can have, modernity and an amazing sense of performance. You can truly feel your heart race.

Ferrari NV is aiming to plump up its balance sheet with a new limited-edition, open-top version of the 1 million-euro ($1.1 million) hybrid LaFerrari sports car. Sold out to collectors before being publicly announced on Tuesday, the LaFerrari spider draws its 963 horsepower from both electric and V12 engines and offers buyers a choice between a soft top or hard top made of carbon fiber. While it obviously looks like the regular LaFerrari, Ferrari’s engineers apparently had to do a fair amount to make sure it would drive the same way. That included “significant and extensive modifications” to the chassis, so as to make sure the torsional rigidity – i.e. the tendency of the chassis to twist – and the beam stiffness are the same, despite losing the roof.

The LaFerrari represents Ferrari’s most ambitious project yet to push the boundaries of technology on a road car, drawing together the finest expression of the marque’s technical capabilities in both GT and Formula 1 engineering. It boasts the most extreme performance ever achieved by a Ferrari production car and features the most advanced and innovative technical solutions which will, in the future, filter down to the rest of the Ferrari range. The LaFerrari is Ferrari’s first ever production car to be equipped with the F1-derived hybrid solution – the HY-KERS system – which combines an electric motor producing over 150 CV with the most powerful incarnation yet of Ferrari’s classic V12, with 800 CV at 9000 rpm. The engineers’ aim was to deliver the highest degree of aerodynamic efficiency ever achieved with any road car, with a coefficient of nearly 3, thanks to technical solutions honed with CFD analysis and fine-tuned in the F1 Wind Tunnel. Working closely with the aerodynamics department, Ferrari’s Styling Centre incorporated these advanced solutions into the car’s design and the result is the perfect balance of form and function, making the most efficient use of the air flows around and through the car’s body.

With this new limited series, Ferrari renew with the supercars exercise. We can sense a true feeling of nostalgia, a retro design attitude. Between a modern Batmobile and a powerful sports car, LaFerrari Open-Top will definitely be one of the sensations of the Paris Motor show this fall. Ferrari believes LaFerrari Open-Top will generate around USD 500 million sales, which will give a good kick into Ferrari company. And this is big Luxury news for the automobile fans.

José Amorim

Info sourced at Ferrari official communication release and website, wikipedia and Bloomberg. All content is copyrighted with no reproduction rights available. Images are for illustration purposes only.