Hermes Baselworld 2017, new watches you need to know.

Baselworld has more than 1’000 brands represented in the fair. It is by far the biggest international watch event. Some watchmakers are legends and some watches became iconic. Hermès has for the past 30 years adopted a high-qualitative position by taking care of each single detail of their watches. Each Baselworld is a surprise and generally a good one. Before starting the watch fair, Hermes has released 2 amazing incoming creations:

Hermes Cape Cod Hommes

Hermes Slim Quantième Perpétuel Platine

The history of Hermès watches is not new. It already started back then in the beginning of the 20th century when Jacqueline Hermès would wear a pocket watch for which Hermès would built a wrist bracelet. This was back in 1912. This definitely shows the earlier interest of the Hermès family for wrist watches and a very innovative approach. From the 1920’s and especially from 1928, Hermès officially started selling wrist watches in parallel of its business of bracelets. And it was a long journey filled of innovation, poetry and love for the good work.



Almost a century later, Hermès pursuits its paths of story-telling, crafting and innovation. For the incoming Baselworld fair, the French brand will present its new collections and we thought we would give you a sneak peak on 2 great new models.

Hermes Cape Cod for men

This story tells the story of a man who dreamed one day to place a square in a rectangle. We are not talking about mathematics or geometry, it is about innovative design and watchmaking. Born from the singular vision of Henri d’Origny, who invented it in 1991 by sketching a square inside a rectangle, Cape Cod consistently adapts to the mood of the times, expressing creative abundance through fascinating interpretations of the original design. The new masculine models are also presented with a distinct infusion of watchmaking expertise, in turn featuring a movement, a case or a dial made in the ateliers of the Maison – and all enhanced by the signature Hermès ne leather craftsmanship.



Blue, anthracite or black: the Cape Cod dial appears in new shades that are echoed in an indigo blue, graphite matt or black matt alligator strap. At the heart of these subtle visual orchestrations, time is steadily marked off to the rhythm of a watch mechanism created by Hermès: the Manufacture H1912 movement. This year, the dials are also attired in lacquer, as Cape Cod sets the stage for subtly graded shades of red and brown, creating re ections that shimmer delicately across the surface.

Hermes Slim Quantième Perpétuel Platine

Slender, pared-down, minimalist: the Slim d’Hermès welcomes a new entirely in-house- crafted model in platinum. After an amazing launch, the Hermes Slim became a new icon for the watch brand. Its unique design makes this watch very recognizable. Hermes is now bringing the slim to a new level in terms of watchmaking. By introducing a Quantieme Perpetual calendar. What is a Quantieme Perpetual? It is a watchmaking complication in which the watch displays the day of the month, the month and the position of the year within the leap years cycle. A watch containing a Quantieme Perpetual is a watchmaking masterpiece. Considered as one of the most prestigious complications in the industry, especially for mechanical watches, Hermes provides an extra layer of prestige to the Slim. The watch case is done in Platinum, probable the most prestigious material in watchmaking

The Hermes Slim has a mechanical self-winding movement, crafted in Switzerland. Manufacture ultra-thin H1950 movement of 2.6mm only. In terms of functions: Hours

Minutes

Moon phases

Second time zone

Day/night indication

Perpetual calendar

You can visit the brand official website to learn more about the beautiful and poetic universe of Hermes.

Arsene Wargas

