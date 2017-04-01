Skin Care Tips for age 40 and Up

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Your skin care needs change as you get older, but is it really necessary to go the extra mile with your beauty regimen once you reach a certain age? The following article will discuss tips on skin care at age 40 and beyond.

Cells Function Differently with Age

According to the observations made by principal Olay scientist Dr. Frauke Neuser, cells function differently with each decade. In other words, the signs of aging are a combination of cell processes that change over time but seem to appear “overnight.”

Cell Processes and How it Affects Your Skin

A two-year gene research study done on over 200 women of different ethnic groups revealed five different cell processes that slow down or stop at different age milestones:

Natural antioxidant production starts to decrease in the 20s. Collagen production, skin repair, and skin absorption slow down in the 30s. Natural life cycle of skin cells declines in the 40s. Skin barrier function weakens, which creates dry skin and greater loss of moisture retention in the 50s. All of the above processes dramatically accelerate in your 60s.

Skin experts from Siberian Health believe that the rate of aging depends on your race and your lifestyle. However, it’s possible to noticeably improve your skin’s appearance, texture, moisture level, and collagen production by using the following skin care tips:

1. Wash with a cleanser at least once a day. Dermatologists suggest using a cleanser designed specifically for your skin type. If you have normal, combo, dry, oily or hypersensitive skin, choose your cleanser based on these factors. Choose a cleanser that boosts cell regeneration (turnover) to increase your skin’s absorption of anti-aging products. It can’t be stressed enough how important it is to remove makeup and grime from your skin at the end of the day. Aging skin tends to be drier, so use mild, non-acidic face cleansers.

2. Most face serums contain effective anti-aging ingredients like stabilized vitamins C, fruit acids, green tea extract, vitamin E (Tocopherol) and resveratrol which should be applied in the morning. On the other hand, a face serum with retinol (concentrated derivative of vitamin A) is recommended to use at night. Retinol prevents the breakdown of collagen, speeds up cell turnover, and stimulates collagen production. If a retinol based serum irritates your skin, substitute it with a serum containing a milder form of vitamin A, retinyl palmitate.

Extra tip: Using serum formulas that contain peptides also helps stimulate the formation of new collagen, which creates the appearance of more youthful, supple skin.

3. Use an All-In-One Moisturizer. Wearing a daytime moisturizer with SPF is the most important step to prevent fine lines, age spots, and discoloration. Look for moisturizers that filter both UVA and UVB rays, with an SPF of at least 30. Use a separate moisturizer or night cream with peptides before bedtime based on your skin type.

4. Use an Eye Balm. An eye balm product that contains skin plumping properties to address crow’s feet or dark circles around the eyes that can refine deep creases, boost collagen production and gradually fade dark circles.

Extra tip: niacinamide, (vitamin B3) is considered to be the most essential skin care ingredient since it improves skin texture, skin hydration, minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and reduces the appearance of “skin shadows”.

5. Use an Exfoliating Product. Avoid sun damage and deep wrinkles from becoming even worse by using a sloughing acid or collagen-stimulating product to remove dead skin cells and reveal healthy, glowing skin.

Conclusion

As you can see, skin care involves several things, not just the prevention of lines and sun spots. Really, it’s what’s happening below your skin’s surface that eventually causes visible signs of aging. Using the appropriate skin care ingredients for your skin type and your age will go a long way toward helping you look younger.

