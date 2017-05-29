Why Go Organic? The Benefits of Natural Beauty Products

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We all know that heavily processed foods are not as healthy as the organic options. The benefits of eating organic have been studied and reported on, but did you know that organic beauty products have similar benefits? From taking care of your skin, to not flooding your body with potentially dangerous chemicals, and the positive attributes of many natural ingredients, here are three of the many benefits of using natural beauty products.

They’re Environmentally Friendly

Natural beauty products are generally better for your skin in the long run because of the lack of synthetic products, and they also tend to be better for the planet. While other products use ingredients that may have been exposed to chemicals, organic products tend to come from cleaner processes. This means that not only is your skin not getting saturated with potentially harmful chemicals, these chemicals are not being pumped into the air during the creation of the products themselves. Not only are you saving your skin, you’re saving the environment.

Care and Keeping of Your Skin

Your skin is not just a covering for your important organs; it serves as a shield for your body, protecting the rest of the body from dangerous chemicals and toxins. When it comes to taking care of this shield, dumping products with toxins not only can cause damage, but also can prevent the skin from doing its job effectively. It would be better to use products that include minimal chemicals, to protect the skin.

Since research suggests that there are fewer regulations in beauty products than in food, men’s skincare products made from natural ingredients have the additional advantage of fewer of these dangerous chemicals. Since our skin also tends to soak up the products we place on it, using natural products minimizes the junk absorbed into our bodies. Plus, oftentimes natural products help repair damaged skin in a way that chemically altered materials don’t, giving the skin a healthy and shiny glow.

Long -Term Benefits

Natural skincare products don’t just help prevent your body from absorbing too many chemicals or work to keep the air a little bit cleaner. Natural products tend to also be made with a lack of pesticides and using more sustainable packaging and methods of production. The use of natural products also means that the ingredients used have to be cared for, which has the added bonus of helping some professions. Natural products have the added benefit of being clearly labelled, telling you what is in the products you’re using. This keeps your skin healthier in the long run.

In recent years, people have begun to realize that the benefits of switching to organic products are many. With many cosmetic companies working to create organic and natural products, there are plenty of options to choose from. Plus, the benefits make a compelling case for choosing to use organic beauty products. Not only does using natural products keep your skin shiny and healthy, it also helps keep the environment healthy- a good look for all of us.

Carol

