5 Staple Fashion Items Everyone Should Own

While fashion changes all the time, there are some staple items everyone should own, which can transform your look. Whatever your style, we have chosen to look at the five essential fashion products you should have in your closet or jewellery box.

1- A Luxury Watch

Nothing quite screams style and sophistication quite like a luxury watch, which can add extravagance and elegance to any outfit. So, whether you are on a date, attending a formal event or on a night out with friends, you will stand out in the crowd for all the right reasons. In fact, for a timepiece with dual purposes, you should consider one of the many luxury smartwatches on the market right now, which offer fitness tracking and notification alerts. For example, you can track your health and fitness with a watch from Diesel, Armani or Kate Spade. So, not only will you look good, but you can use the watch as your motivation to feel good, too.

2- A Fashionable Jacket

Everyone must have a fashionable jacket in their closet, selecting a colour and style that can complement almost any outfit. A jacket not only keeps the cold at bay, but it can adapt to your different clothing needs to create a brand new look in an instant. Trust us, this is one fashion item you could never regret buying.

3- The Right Pair of Shoes

Most of us are a little bit in love with footwear. In fact, it is probably one of the most sought after clothing items when you go shopping. However, many people often buy the items they don’t really need. So, when the time comes to find the right pair of shoes, we’re faced with a variety of styles that do not match our desired look. That’s why it’s essential you have staple footwear in your closet to match different occasions. Ensure you pick a neutral colour to match a variety of items, as well as a style you feel proud to wear, with a pair for a formal event, casual occasion and for everyday wear.

4- The Classic T-Shirt

The classic t-shirt is an essential in any male or female wardrobe, as it offers great flexibility and style. White and black t-shirts can adapt to any outfit, so you can mix and match your styles. Whether you want to quickly throw on a top that looks and feels great, want to head off on a run or add an additional layer to your outfit, the classic tee will not let you down.

5- Jeans

Nothing is more adaptable than a good pair of jeans, which go with practically every clothing style. You can wear it with boots and sneakers, t shirt or shirts, or with jacket or no jacket. It’s adaptable, functional and, most of all, comfortable. So, you must have a great pair you can slide on into when you want to look and feel comfortable and stylish.

So, if you are wanting to create a stylish wardrobe that can adapt to seasons and styles, you should invest in a luxury smartwatch, classic t shirt, a great pair of jeans, a beautiful jacket and the right pair of shoes for every occasion.

