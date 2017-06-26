The Vaping Sensation: Why a Smoking Cessation Tool Has Become the Hottest New Trend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The first e-cigarettes hit the market back in 2003, and since then, the world has hardly been able to keep up. Today, consumers are delighted by a wide variety of e-cigarette models to choose from and more flavours and strengths of e-liquid than a person could count. In short, there’s never been a better time to get into vaping. In this post, we’re going to highlight three of the vape-related developments that prove this trend is here to stay:

Vape Was Oxford Dictionaries Word of the Year

Every year, Oxford Dictionaries name a ‘word of the year’. This is always a new word that wasn’t previously in common usage that has now become mainstream. In the past few years, most of the words of the year were related to the Internet or mobile devices. ‘Selfie’ was a winner a few years back, and more recently an emoji (face with tears of joy, to be precise) made the list. And joining them in 2014 was the word ‘vape’.

New Studies Continue to Confirm that Vaping Is So Much Healthier than Smoking

One of the biggest arguments against vaping is that it’s new, and the medical community hasn’t had time to fully research it. With so many people switching from smoking to vaping, some experts warn that they could be trading one health hazard for another. But despite this scepticism, one after another study continues to reaffirm that vaping is much healthier than smoking and that making the switch is almost certainly an excellent idea. For example, a 2017 study found that people who quit smoking and started vaping had significantly fewer toxins in their body after six months compared to tobacco smokers.

The Breadth of E-Liquid Is Staggering

The sheer breadth and variety of e-liquids that are currently available is a testament to just how intense this trend is. With so many flavours of nicotine e liquid available, it’s safe to say that you’ll never get bored of the selection. There are all-day vapes, which are designed to be mild and palatable for ongoing vaping. Then you have after-dinner vapes, dessert vapes, tobacco flavoured vapes, coffee vapes and so much more. And a quick online search will reveal an enthusiastic base of vapers who are pairing their favourite e-juices with everything from coffee to craft beer. We expect to see more of this in the future.

Vaping Is More than the Latest Fad

Whether for or against it, people simply can’t stop talking about vaping. But this is more than the latest fad or a passing trend. Vaping also a highly effective smoking cessation tool that has helped upwards of 6 million people quit smoking around the world (according to a paper published in Addiction). In an age where tobacco smoking remains the single greatest cause of preventable death and disease, vaping could be one of the most important health tools currently available to us.

Daniel Clark

