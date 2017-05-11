5 Luxury Things to Do in London

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re looking for a luxury trip in the U.K., then look no further than the capital city of London. This city is home to some of the most luxurious tourist attractions, such as Buckingham Palace, the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London and Westminster Abbey, where royal weddings take place. In addition, you can also find luxury shopping at the world-famous locations Bond Street, Mayfair, Covent Garden and Saville Row, to name a few. If you’ve got the cash to splash, here are some of the best ways to enjoy your London visit in style.

#1. Mahiki Club

If you want to party with the royals and several members of the A-lister crowd, then look no further than Mahiki Club. Located on the world-famous luxury shopping destination Dover Street, the club is conveniently close to the Ritz Hotel and is often the setting for many tabloid snaps of celebs who’ve been caught after a few too many. Join the Mahiki guestlist to celebrate in true VIP style.

#2. Rolls-Royce Rental

Driving around London in style could be one of the most luxury things to do during your visit to this city. Forget the open-top buses; you can explore the sights whilst cruising around town in a classic Rolls Royce Phantom with amenities such as free Wi-Fi, charging sockets for your devices, and complimentary champagne.

#3. Create a Bespoke Suit

If you’re in London for an event or celebration that you will need a suit for, why not arrange a meeting with one of Saville Row’s world-renowned bespoke tailors? For a luxury stay in London, it’s important to dress in style. Saville Row is the best place to go; the tailors here have a glowing reputation for being the best in town and are often frequented by A-listers and royalty.

#4. Get the Best Football Match Seats

London is home to some of the best and most well-known football teams in the world, so sports fans looking for a luxury experience are in luck. The biggest London football stadiums are no strangers to providing luxury experiences for their guests; book an Executive Box for the best seats in the whole stadium along with private catering, free merchandise, exclusive betting facilities and a friendly guide.

#5. Hire a Private London Eye Capsule

The London Eye is great for all budgets; shared basic capsules for observing the view come at a very affordable price. But, if you’re looking to spend a lot more for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, you can make this happen in London. You can book your own private capsule to enjoy with family or friends, including a variety of theme choices, champagne and wine tasting, a 4D movie before entering, and tasty food samples. You’ll even have your own mini guide of the town for the two rotations that last one hour in total.

If you’re looking for luxury, then head to London. Home of the British Royal Family and a hotspot amongst the rich and famous, there’s no shortage of glamorous things to do.

Carol

