Dress to impress in 5 global luxury locations

Picking the perfect outfit for a luxury location can challenge even the most competent fashionistas. And your refined style skills to dress well for different events might not translate to looking trendy in every locale. But with a little research you can avoid a fashion faux pas, impressing locals and guests alike with your impeccable fashion sense. So here’s how to dress to impress in five dramatically different luxury locations.

Cape Town

Cape Town is the jewel in the crown of South Africa’s luxury hotspots. Cradled between Table Mountain and the point where the Atlantic and Indian oceans converge, its natural beauty is breath-taking. You should put your feet up in a pair of deck-shoes, khaki culottes and a cool cotton shirt from Murphy & Nye as you enjoy the finest seafood at Blues Bar & Restaurant in Camps Bay. But if you’re in residence at The Twelve Apostles hotel a little further round the coast, invest in an elegant evening dress to slip into as you sip ‘sundowner’ cocktails on the balcony.

Negril

Negril in Jamaica is the discerning choice for travellers who love a bit of luxury spiced with a hippy vibe. You’ll look suitably mysterious in a stylish set of Ray-Ban shades strolling along Seven Mile Beach. And if you’re staying at The Caves (owned by Island Records founder Chris Blackwell), online retailer AX Paris has a range of ravishing maxi dresses that look cool and chic in the tropical sun.

Cap d’Antibes

Stars like Jack Nicholson, Naomi Campbell and Leonardo DiCaprio avoid the Cannes Film Festival crowds by heading round the Cap d’Antibes to check into the Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc for the duration. You’ll be safe from pesky paparazzi once inside the elegant gates, so you can chill by the pool in a bespoke bikini from Nikki De Marchi. And once you’ve slipped into an elegant evening ensemble simply flicker your fan at the limo driver and get ready to coast into Cannes.

London

London is a cultural capital that has something to suit every taste — and it’s still a frontrunner in the luxury location stakes. If you’re dining with media darlings at the private Groucho Club a vintage tweed mini dress form Chanel is de rigger. But don a pair of tie dye easy pants from Raquel Allegra with a slouch jumper for a casual bohemian look that suits milling around vintage shops in Notting Hill.

New York

You’ll feel like the star attraction wherever you step in the Big Apple because the city has featured in many memorable movies. But the Ritz-Carlton’s Central park location blends the buzz of the city with the serenity of a glorious green space. Le Bain is an urban beach bar located on the rooftop of the Standard Hotel in the trendy Meatpacking District. It’s well worth a visit — bring your bikini with an elegant sarong to combat the evening chill. But New York is at its most romantic in winter. If you’re planning a trip in snowy season invest in a premium parka from Canada Goose to keep cosy as you stroll through Manhattan. So there’s how to dress to impress in five different luxury locations — follow these tips to stay top of the guest list at the most prestigious parties.

