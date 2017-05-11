Enhance Your LA Vacation by Staying at the Right Hotel

Reading Time: 4 minutes

If you’re going to be vacationing in the LA area, you have many options to choose from when it comes to activities, itinerary and hotels. If you want your vacation experience to be as exciting as possible, then you want to cut down on driving to the attractions and sights you’re most interested in. Spending your valuable vacation time in a rental car is not anyone’s idea of fun. Make the most of your vacation time by booking a hotel that is close to the activities you will most enjoy.

Sneaking a peek at A-Listers

Are you hoping to catch a glimpse of your favorite actor? Do you want a chance to pass Mila Kunis or Johnny Depp on the street? Then you’ll need to stay close to West Hollywood, where many famous actors can be spotted doing everyday things like shopping, dining and walking the neighborhoods. There are plenty of boutique hotels in West Hollywood that are both affordable and luxurious. For lunch, stop by at the Urth Caffe on Melrose Ave. You just might spot an A-lister having lunch there too. Choose from several 4 and 5 star hotels like the Best Western Sunset Plaza and Chamberlain West Hollywood.

Relaxing at the Beach

Looking to relax on the sunny, sandy beaches of LA? You may prefer an affordable Airbnb close to the shoreline. Venice on the Beach Hotel, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel and Jamaica Bay Inn are all great choices. Whether you want to surf, swim, play or lie on the beach and soak up the rays, you have plenty of options for great beaches. El Matador State Beach will remind you of a European beach, with its rocky outcrops and rougher terrain. This is one of the best places to watch a sunrise or sunset. El Porto Beach is great for surfing, and there are also volleyball courts and a bike path. Leo Carrillo State Park is great for scenic beauty, surfing, and relaxation.

Museums, Amusement Parks and other Attractions

Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills is the perfect accommodation if strolling down Rodeo Drive is on your agenda. There are also plenty of great restaurants, tour bus rides and spas to capture your attention. Going to Disneyland? Stay at the Camelot Inn & Suites in Anaheim, the Fairfield Inn Marriott or the Howard Johnson Anaheim Hotel. If you’re interested in visiting the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, you can choose to stay at Wilshire Crest Hotel or the Hilgard House Hotel & Suites. Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel and the Farmers Daughter Hotel are close to the Peterson Automotive Museum.

Mix of Everything

If you want a centrally located hotel that is both affordable and convenient, try the Knights Inn Los Angeles Central Hotel, the City Center Hotel or the Orlando Hotel. These offer great prices, great amenities and are ideally located to a mix of attractions, museums and shops.

The Magic Castle

Originally built as a single-family residence in 1908, it was meant to lord over a bunch of orange groves. Today, it is a majestic building that only an elite few (by invitation only) have the privilege of entering. It is a private club for magicians and magic enthusiasts. This club is known as the Academy of Magical Arts, or AMA. Fun Fact: Neil Patrick Harris used to be the club’s president. Another fun fact: The castle is said to be haunted. To get in, you must say the password; then the door/bookcase ‘magically’ opens to let you inside. To get in, though, you must be invited or accompanied by a member. Even if you don’t get in, you can catch a glimpse of this majestic castle and enjoy its breathtaking beauty.

