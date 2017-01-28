How to Pick the Perfect Luxury Hotel

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You will want to feel relaxed and comfortable on holiday, which is why you should look for a luxury hotel that will make you feel a million miles away from home. However, finding the perfect hotel can sometimes feel like an uphill challenge if there are so many places to choose from. Here are some helpful tips for picking the perfect hotel…

Ask Questions

If you are torn between many hotels, nothing is stopping you from telephoning or emailing a hotel with some questions about their facilities. Ask different questions to make an informed decision, such as what is their best room? What makes the hotel different to their rivals? What is their restaurant’s signature dish? A hotel will want your custom, so they will most likely be more than happy to answer any questions you might have. However, if they are rude or fail to reply, this could reflect the customer service experience, so it might be worth considering another hotel.

Considerations

There are many things you should consider before you book a hotel. Identify what it is you are looking for from your break. For example, if you want to experience a quiet hotel that is off the beaten track, it might be wise to book a hotel away from the centre of a city or town. Also, if you want to enjoy a seaside break, select a hotel located near the water instead of the centre, so you can experience great views from your hotel room. Mr Hudson Explores can help you discover the best hotels and vacation destinations to ensure you have a truly unforgettable holiday.

Compare the Price to the Facilities

An expensive hotel stay might not be an indication of a hotel’s services – the hotelier could just be charging an extortionate amount for accommodation that offers little value for money. If you want to book a hotel that is steeped in luxury, compare the price to the facilities. For example, do they provide room service, a mini bar, a concierge service or a turndown service? Do not be fooled by an expensive price tag and make an informed decision. You might just discover there’s a better hotel available for a fraction of the price.

Travel Review Websites

A hotel might claim to be luxurious, but sometimes the only thing you can trust are online travel reviews. The fact a previous guest has taken the time to leave a review means they were either very impressed or deeply disappointed, so they are worth a read. Positive reviews will prove just how pleased a guest has been with a hotel’s facilities and customer service, but consistently poor reviews should not be ignored, because they could be a warning sign that you might be in for a terrible hotel stay – so read the reviews before you make a booking.

Trust your gut when booking a hotel room. If you have a bad feeling about a stay, look elsewhere or ask for a refund. You will be glad you did.

Carol

