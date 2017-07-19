The Best Beaches in and around St Tropez

Reading Time: 4 minutes

If you’re taking your holiday in St Tropez this year, it’s probable that ‘beautiful beaches’ top your list of destination requirements. Once a small fishing village, the beach resort town has flourished into one of the world’s most popular destinations for a discerning population. The beaches here are considered among the most glamorous in the world and their beauty is unique. But this part of the world is not just for those in search of glitz. Overlooking the gulf of St Tropez, the picturesque town of Sainte-Maxime is home to some of the most delightful beaches in the south of France, meaning that you can experience a varied beach holiday when in the region. Here, villas with sea views encourage visitors to set up home. We’ve compiled a list of the best beaches in St Tropez, Sainte-Maxime and the surrounding region, meaning you can experience paradise like a local.

St Tropez

Plage de Pampelonne

A legendary spot for the international jet set, Plage de Pampelonne has attracted wealthy holidaymakers since the days of Brigitte Bardot. It is the longest and most popular beach in St Tropez, offering visitors golden sands and an alluring selection of restaurants and beach clubs. A fleet of luxury superyachts always lines the horizon from the beach, making for a spectacular backdrop. Club 55, a famous beach club that attracts guests from across the globe, is the first port of call on Plage de Pampelonne; it serves cool cocktails and a sumptuous menu to visitors.

Les Canoubiers

For a more authentic beach experience in St Tropez, head to Les Canoubiers. The sheltered beach is less busy that Pampelonne, and does not attract the ostentatiousness that can often arrive there. The wide bay is reachable along the route des Salins and enjoys various designated swimming areas. A row of pine trees lines the rear of the beach, offering refuge from the sun for those in need. A sailing school and various other watersports centres operate from here, meaning you can explore the water the way you choose.

Sainte-Maxime

Plage de La Nartelle

This beautiful, far-reaching beach is extremely popular amongst visitors to Sainte-Maxime, and with its fine sand and azure waters, it’s easy to see why. If watersports and beachside activities are your thing, then this is certainly the destination for you, with plenty of places to rent water-skis, kayaks, peddle boats and more. If all the action on top of the clear waters builds up your appetite, you’ll be delighted to hear that there’s an extensive choice of eateries in close proximity, serving all kinds of enticing coastal cuisine. Plage de La Nartelle isn’t right in the centre of town, but the parking is free, and it’s worth the short trip.

Pointe des Sardinaux

Pointe des Sardineaux isn’t your usual tourist spot. Rather, it’s a hidden gem consisting of quieter coves, spaces for snorkelling and scenic dog-walking routes. It’s ideal if you’re looking for a more intimate environment which is slightly off the beaten track, and perfect for spending a relaxing evening picnicking on one of the grassy areas overlooking the stunning St Tropez bay. Although you won’t find quite as much in the way of restaurants or bars, you will find that this location retains its chilled-out vibe even into the height of the tourist season, so it’s a great place to enjoy a little secluded break.

La Plage de la Croisette

This beautiful beach has a sandy and a pebbled side, along with breath-taking, panoramic views across the bay. Another great destination for keen swimmers (or enthusiastic paddlers!) it is lifeguard protected and has public toilets and showers for your convenience. Even the most discriminating vacationers would struggle to be disappointed by the restaurants, cafes and beach bars scattered around this simply stunning location. Complete with a watersports centre at the end of the promenade, it’ll keep all ages and interests entertained for as long as you wish to stay (even if your interests are simply sand, sea and sunbathing!).

