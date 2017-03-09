Planning For Another Type Of Two-Wheeled Tour Of The UK

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Travel is all about participation. If you aren’t able to get involved in what’s going on around you, you aren’t getting the full experience. That includes the process of actually reaching your destination. An airplane flight is functional; that is, it rapidly gets you from point A to point B. But you don’t experience anything situated in between, and sometimes that’s the best part.

Hence, the appeal of the motorcycle. Riders know that their mode of travel is superior not just to air, but also to auto and rail. Aboard a motorcycle, you can hear the rushing ocean waves on the rocky cliffs of Dover. You can smell the fragrant hay of countryside farms. And without the interference of a roof, you can fully enjoy the bright rays of the sun. So a motorcycle ride through any part of the UK is absolutely amazing. If you’re convinced and just need to choose a route, pause first to make sure you have covered all the logistics involved in a tour on motorbike.

Protecting Your Bike…And Yourself

Despite their appeal for recreational riding, motorcycles are less frequently used for driving. As a result, many owners skimp on the expenditures that they take for granted with a car. They may also simply omit other items just because they ride rarely, or only over short distances. Insurance is one example. Doing without it or buying it on the cheap may sound good as you consider your money, but with a big trip in the offing, you should reconsider. You may find that motorcycle insurance rates are more affordable than you expect, and they’re certainly well worth the expense.

Safety gear matters, too. A helmet is a must for even the shortest ride, and many people do have them. But for a true countryside sojourn along steep and curving roads, more gear is necessary. Leather isn’t just a fashion statement, it’s a safety item when it comes to riding a motorcycle. Shop for some good leather gear to reduce the damage to your skin should you experience an accident.

Planning Lodging

Although your means of conveyance will be different from your usual four-wheeled methods, much of the rest of the travel logistics will be the same. You’ll need to plan out lodging options, and it’s a good idea to hedge against bad weather by identifying hotels that are closer together than your ideal spacing. Should you be shooed off the road by a downpour, it would be unfortunate to be stuck an hour’s drive from a nonrefundable reservation. You may also want to review hotel layouts before making reservations. Because motorcycles are so easily stolen, you may want a room where you can easily survey the parking lot and keep an eye on your transportation. You also should consider the hotel’s location relative to restaurants and attractions; if the road between is unpleasant, you may grow weary of running up and down it every time you want to go somewhere.

Preparing For Problems

Once again, the casual rider can get in trouble here. Mechanical issues on a motorcycle may not reveal themselves on short jaunts around town; it may take a longer trip to bring problems to a head. It’s important before you head out, of course, to have everything checked. Look at oil, check chain tension, examine tire tread, and verify tire pressure. But things can still go wrong after you hit the road, so it’s wise to do some research to locate repair shops along your route. Look through customer reviews to see who’s reputable, and store telephone numbers in your cell so that you can quickly access them while you’re out.

Travel by motorcycle is unique, and not just in how you move about. You’ll have to make some special considerations to be sure your trip will go as planned because things will be different than when you go by automobile. Make your plans carefully and enjoy the ride.

