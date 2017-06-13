Staging Your Home with Luxury Items

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Are you thinking of putting your high-end home on the market this year? If so, then you have come to the right place. Getting the most for your property is always a top goal, but trying to get a higher asking price for an empty home can be difficult. So, if you have already moved out of your house, you will need to do some staging. By placing temporary furniture and other items inside the home you are selling, you will draw more interest and be able to sell your home quickly.

Add Elegance with Artwork

You might be asking yourself, “how to sell my house quick”? A great way to do so is by adding some elegant artwork to the walls. Bare walls are a turn off to most buyers, so make sure to hang some pictures along with some eye-catching artwork. If you have any nice pieces of art, you can temporarily hang them on the walls. This will beautify the home and make it look lived-in. But, remember that if the buyer asks about the artwork, make sure to let them know that it does not come with the house. Any confusion could potentially upset a buyer and even cost you a sale. Also, make sure to let your real estate agent know that the artwork will be removed once the sale of the home is finalized.

Use A Nice Rug as A Focal Point

In the larger rooms of the property, a great way to add a splash of luxury is by laying down some exotic rugs. Persian rugs, in particular, are great for this purpose. But, Persian rugs can be very expensive and if you don’t already own one then buying one just to sell a home probably isn’t feasible. Instead, why not rent them? There are many different rug rental companies that would be happy to help you out! For a fraction of the price, you can add a beautiful rug to the home you are selling. Rug rental companies will have a wide selection of carpets to choose from, so finding one that matches your home’s architecture won’t be that hard. After you sell the home, these rugs can be taken back to the rental company and you will get your deposit back. This is a great way to add luxury without spending a lot of your own money.

Rent Some High-Quality Furniture

As we have learned above, an empty home is much harder to sell than one filled with nice items. If you have moved all your furniture out of the home, why not rent some to replace it? Renting high-quality furniture is an affordable way to draw interest from potential buyers. When buyers are touring your home, having furniture in place will give them a better sense of the home’s potential. Empty homes, on the other hand, are difficult to judge. Make sure to rent enough furniture to fill the entire home. The den, dining room, and the kitchen should all have furniture. Additionally, make sure that you don’t forget the bedrooms. For more information, please check out this website on staging a home with rental furniture. Here you will find typical prices that rental companies charge and what you can expect during the rental process.

Don’t Forget the Curtains

When staging your home, make sure that you don’t forget about the windows. Just like bare walls, bare windows can be a real turnoff. This is one staging tip that will certainly help you sell your home much faster. When choosing curtains, don’t skimp on the quality. High-quality drapes or window treatments can bring a home to life! But, this will be an investment on the part of you, the seller. Most sellers choose to leave the drapes in the home. While you will be spending money on a house you’re not going to live in, it will boost the home’s overall value. In return, you will be able to ask for a higher price for the property. A great guide that will help you choose the right window treatments for the home you are selling can be found here.

Now that you know how staging can improve your chances of selling your home, why not get started today? These simple tips can really help you get more money for your home. With just a few key items, your home will look more appealing and your efforts will limit the time the property will spend on the market.

