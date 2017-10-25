The 10 Most Luxurious Destinations in the World

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or a first-time flyer, holidays are a time for luxury. When the stresses and strains of daily life get too much, we all need to take a break – and what better place to unwind than in some of the world’s most idyllic surroundings? However, it isn’t always possible to predict what kind of experience you’re going to have when you travel somewhere new. Adverts can be misleading, and even customer reviews aren’t 100 percent reliable. Looking to plan your next excursion but not sure where to go? Satisfy your wanderlust with one of these ten luxurious destinations from around the world.

La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica

If you’re looking to experience true geographical wonder, this small town in Costa Rica is the destination for you. With hot springs, natural pools and rainforest trails, the area surrounding the Tabacón River is as luxurious as it gets. Regarding accommodation in the area, The Nayara Springs Hotel has a particularly good reputation. Just four miles from Fortuna town, and located at the base of the Arenal Volcano, guests are in prime location for sightseeing, plus the surroundings are idyllic and relaxing.

Sawai Madhopur, India

The Oberoi Vanyavilas resort in the city of Sawai Madhopur is the ideal setting for travelers wanting to get closer to nature without compromising on luxury. The resort offers twenty acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and flowing lakes. Guests stay in luxury tents equipped with five-star amenities and will wake to a chorus of pleasant birdsong. Expect impeccable service, authentic Indian cuisine and traditional entertainment in the Mango Orchard at night.

Budapest, Hungary

This destination should be on the bucket list of any avid traveler, especially one seeking the buzz of a city. Budapest is a city of music, turn-of-the-century art and 118 spas and boreholes. It’s steeped in natural beauty and has a rich cultural heritage. Sightseers should visit the Roman ruins of the Aquincum Museum, Heroes’ Square and Statue Park, and the 300-foot dome of St. Stephen’s Basilica. If you’re looking for a luxury stay, the Aria Hotel is a top-rated hotel in the heart of the city.

Marrakech, Morocco

The liberal city of Marrakech, located in western Morocco, is a major economic center with beautiful mosques, palaces and gardens to admire. Those interested in the history of Marrakech should visit The Medina: a walled medieval city that dates back to the Berber Empire, comprising of mazelike alleyways and market stools selling traditional textiles and jewelry. If you’re looking for accommodation, you won’t do much better than the oasis of the family-owned Riad Kniza, located in The Medina.

Florence, Italy

Many people consider Venice or Paris to be the most romantic city in Europe, but you shouldn’t underestimate the beauty of Florence. The capital of Italy’s Tuscany region, Florence boasts many masterpieces of Renaissance art and architecture. The Galleria dell’ Accademia displays Michelangelo’s infamous “David” sculpture, so it’s a must-see for art lovers. If you’re looking for accommodation, Portrait Firenze is a chic and stylish hotel that offers high levels of service and comfort. For a truly luxurious stay, ask for a room with a view of the stunning Arno River.

Alif Alif Atoll, Maldives

Alif Alif Atoll (also known as Northern Ari Atoll or Ari Atholhu Uthuruburi) is a division of the Maldives that sits on the isolated island of Thoddoo. This island is home to the archaeological remains from the Maldivian Buddhist period, and it’s a hub of meditative calm and relaxation. If you’re looking to enjoy a chilled, barefoot vibe, this island will deliver luxury in spaces. For cinema screenings on the beach, five-star cuisine and relaxing spas, stay at the Kadolhu hotel.

Ibiza, Spain

Ibiza is well known for its nightlife and music scene, but many parts of the island stray away from the tourist scene. In actuality, Ibiza is an island of rustic beauty, with large portions registered as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. If you’re looking for a relaxing getaway, enjoy the stunning beaches and watch the sunset at Café del Mar. Le Collectionist has some beautiful luxury villas in Ibiza that will make your trip to the island an experience to remember.

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

The coastal resort town of Playa del Carmen is located along the Yucatán Peninsula’s Riviera Maya strip of Caribbean shoreline and is known for its palm-lined beaches and stunning coral reefs. If you’re looking to soak up the sun and enjoy laid-back bars and hip nightlife, this could be the destination for you. The Rosewood Mayakoba is a beautiful five-star resort in the heart of the town offering traditional food, welcoming service and stunning décor.

Lindos, Greece

Lindos is an archaeological site and town on the Greek island of Rhodes. It’s perhaps best known for its cliff-top acropolis, with features dating back to around 280 B.C. Expect lazy days spent wandering around whitewashed buildings, examining the stunning temples and historical artefacts the town has to offer. When it comes to accommodation, the beachside Lindos Blu Hotel is as close to perfection as it gets. Expect modern décor, spectacular sea views and excellent food and service from the staff.

Pointe de Flacq, Mauritius

Flacq is a district of the island Mauritius. It’s known for its modest population and exotic beaches, most notably the beach of Belle Mare. With its white sandy planes, lagoons and idyllic boat tours, this destination is ideal for honeymooners and lone travelers alike. For pure, indulgent luxury, visit the Constance Prince Maurice hotel and enjoy dinners under the stars, serene tropical gardens and extensive room facilities.

If you’re craving luxury travel, the world is your oyster. There are many beautiful locations to choose from, but you need to carefully research your choice of hotel to make sure it provides the level of service you’re looking for. Accommodation can make or break a travel experience, but with this list of the world’s ten most luxurious locations, you’re sure to make the right choice.

