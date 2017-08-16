Top 5 Things Your Need for a Luxurious Bathroom

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bathrooms are a key part of any home that truly distinguishes luxury from mediocrity. The luxurious home puts thought and care into the bathroom because it’s one of the most used rooms in a home. Plus, if it’s decoration appropriately, you have the opportunity for an in-house spa. Who wouldn’t want that? Don’t settle for a drab bathroom that only fulfills basic functions. Make it a focal point for your home! From full-renovation to simple design tricks, here are the top five things you can do to make your bathroom luxurious:

1. Proper Lighting

This one is an absolute no-brainer. Good lighting is not only essential for any bathroom, but you need it if you have any sort of beauty routine. That is why you need vanity lights in your bathroom. Not only do they cast great light that illuminates the room, but they also give you the perfect lighting to do your makeup.

2. A Great Mirror

There are bathrooms where the mirror is tiny, too far up on the wall, or simply ugly. Mirrors need to be treated like the artworks that they are because any luxurious bathroom has an equally extravagant mirror. You will want your mirror to cover at least the width of your vanity. The bigger the mirror, the more space is reflected, meaning not only can you see more of yourself during your beauty routine, but you also make your bathroom feel so much bigger than it is.

3. Matching Accessories

Nothing says luxury than matching sets. This goes for everything from the soap dispenser to the tissue box holder. For extra luxury, make sure that the taps on the sink and the bath match with one another. You can, for instance, install matching bronze taps in both your sink and in your shower or bath. Unity and balance are key for making any bathroom feel like a million bucks.

4. A Durable Bath Mat

If you ever plan on using your bathroom, you are going to need a bath mat. Bathmats are imperative to keep water off your floor, keep you from slipping, and give your feet something warm to stand on. They have to be both functional and decorative. Make sure the bath mat you choose doesn’t skid, and is ideally large enough to cover the floor from the bathtub to the sink or vanity.

5. Thoughtful Decorations

Just because it is the bathroom, it doesn’t mean you can’t decorate it! If you don’t have a window to dress up, think of adding a plant on the window sill. This will not only brighten the room but also provide fresher air. You spend a lot of time in the bathroom, so it only makes sense to make sure that it is tastefully decorated.

We spend a lot of the time in the bathroom. Both men and women have their beauty routines and their necessities. The bathroom is one of the most important rooms in your home. Don’t forget about it or put if off until later – your day starts in the bathroom; start it off right.

Carol

Info sourced by the author for luxuryactivist.com. All content is copyrighted with no reproduction rights available. Images are for illustration purposes only