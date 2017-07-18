Top 5 Tips for Luxury Travel in the States

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When we think of luxury travel, we often imagine whisking ourselves off to Rome or the Maldives. We seem to equate luxury travel with overseas trips. However, you can find the same luxury right here in the United States. We have curated a list of tips on how you can experience European luxury here at home!

It’s All About the Location!

Of course location matters! We have amazing beaches on the west coast of Florida and in Southern California. We can travel for the best shopping in New York City. We can experience culture in every corner of the continental US. Whatever it is you want to achieve with your luxury vacation, make a list and talk to your travel agent on finding the best locations to get the most out of your travel.

Stay in the Best Hotels

When talking with your travel agent, be sure to inquire about the best in luxury accommodations. Look for no less than 5-star hotels that offer all of the amenities you need. Many offer package deals for spas and shows to make the most of your stay. Before looking for the hotel of your dreams, make a list of amenities you need to make you feel luxurious.

Fine Dining is Everywhere

You can experience the best in fine dining in all four corners of the US. Perhaps restaurants in La Jolla Cove will indulge your taste buds? Or maybe immersing into a luxury dining experience in Chicago is more up for your style? There are hundreds of luxury dining in the United States that is waiting for you to sample their menu. Once you settle on your location, scope out what they have to offer in terms of a fantastic dining experience. Your taste buds will thank you!

Use Private Cars

When we travel overseas, we rely on cars to drive us to all of our destinations. Whether you fly or drive to your vacation destination, nothing says luxury like hiring a private car to drive you. Any city offering fine dining and luxury accommodations will also offer the best in private cars.

Don’t Forget the Entertainment

If you think you can only see the best art or experience the best massages overseas, you haven’t given your country a chance. We know what entertains and recharges the luxurious folk. When it comes to adding a spa day to your vacation, give some consideration to:

The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley PA

Lenox Spa Resort, Lenox MA

Mii Amo Spa, Sedona AZ

The Ranch, Malibu CA

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Vista CA

Lake Austin Spa Resort, Austin TX

Maybe you would prefer to get a little shopping done? Rodeo Drive in California and New York City are hands down the cities to visit for the most in luxury shopping. If you don’t wish to be that cliché, visit Chicago, St. Paul, Boston, or Houston for some amazing shopping.

The nightlife doesn’t have to suffer either. Of course, you know that Los Angeles, New York City, and Las Vegas offer amazing luxury nightlife options but it’s not just limited to those areas of the world either. Do consider:

New Orleans

Chicago

Austin

Miami

Nashville

Providence

Any of those cities above are going to offer you luxury, style, and a night that never ends.

Luxury is available to us once we take a closer look at home. Your travel agent should be able to book the best in everything for you without it requiring any overseas airfare. Even though you won’t be leaving the states, we can’t help but wish you Bon Voyage!

Liz Becker

