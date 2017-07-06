5 Great Canadian Luxury Destinations

Reading Time: 4 minutes

While tourism to the United States gets more attention, Canada offers many luxury destinations, whether you want to ski, hunt, swim, watch the whales or visit lower cost alternatives to California’s Napa Valley. Here are five great Canadian luxury destinations.

The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel

The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel is located in Banff National Park. It is called the Castle in the Rockies, and the century old luxury hotel is the center of a massive resort with almost eight hundred rooms. You can find small rooms and fancy suites with amazing views of the mountains. You can golf, hike, go horseback riding, try white water rafting, fishing, ski or enjoy the on-site spa. Day trips from the hotel include Kootenay National Park, Yoho National Park, Lake Louise and Icefields Parkway.

Four Seasons Resort in Whistler, British Columbia

The Four Seasons Resort in Whistler, BC sits in the middle of the largest ski resort in North America. The skiing is so good that the area hosted the 2010 Olympic Winter Games. However, Whistler offers more than winter sports. There are several championship golf courses in Whistler. There are many museums, art galleries, and it is a two hour trip from Vancouver’s cultural attractions. Or, you can stay in Whistler and enjoy its tasting tours, spas, and dining. For the more adventurous, options include white water rafting, kayaking, horseback riding, winter bobsleigh tours, mountain biking, camping, glacier tours, bungee jumping, zip-lining and treetop tours.

Chateau Beauvallon

Chateau Beauvallon, located in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec City, is a luxury resort; you can find more information about it at chateaubeauvallon.com. While it is located by a lake, it offers a heated swimming pool and hot tub. The hotel puts you in the middle of Old Quebec. Montmorency Falls near this hotel is taller than Niagara Falls, while the area offers far more tourist attractions than the Niagara area. It is close to the ramparts of Quebec City. There are many local museums in the area, including the MNBAQ, the largest collection of fine art in Quebec. Battlefields Park, the Citadelle of Quebec, Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Shrine and a number of other attractions are close to this hotel. You’re also within reach of Parc National de la Jacques-Cartier, one of the most beautiful glacial valleys in Quebec.

Long Beach Lodge Resort, Vancouver Island, BC

Long Beach Island Resort located on Cox Bay Beach on Vancouver Island puts you on the wild Pacific coast. This luxury resort is a short distance south of Tofino, and it is in the middle of the Pacific Rim National Park. Whether you want to comb the beach, record eagles soaring nearby, watch whales in the Pacific waters or hike the surrounding trails, this resort lets you enjoy the wild Canada that pioneers 150 years ago encountered.

Fox Harb’r Resort

The Fox Harb’r Resort is on Canada’s Atlantic coast. It is located in Wallace, Nova Scotia. It contains a spa and has its own golf course. You can actually enjoy the ocean views while playing on a championship grade golf course. You can enjoy boating, hiking, tennis, port shooting and wine from its private vineyard. You can drive up from Halifax or fly into its private airstrip.

If you are planning a trip to Canada any time soon, all of these options are worth considering!

