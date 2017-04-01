From Mountains of Work to Mountains of Snow: London to the Alps

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The immense beauty of the Alps makes them an alluring getaway for those who live and work in prime central London. To those who are stressing under mountains of work, the bright sunshine and fresh snow of the Alps can seem a world away. However, whether you want a short break or an extended skiing holiday, the mountains are closer than one might think. Those who have invested in luxury London real estate are in a prime position to take advantage of the city’s numerous travel links to the mountains. We’ve outlined the three most comfortable and convenient ways to reach the pistes in 2017.

Eurostar

Residents of Central London who desire a ski holiday without taking to the air should embark the Eurostar Ski Train, which is the most direct way of getting to the Alps. It leaves London St Pancras station every Saturday morning during the ski season and travels to Moutiers, Aime and Bourg St Maurice, which services resorts in the Tarentaise region of the French Alps. The Ski Train makes it possible to reach the exclusive resorts of the French Alps, such as Courchevel, Val d’Isère, Méribel and Les Arcs. The journey takes 7-8 hours, plus transfer time to your resort. Despite the seemingly long duration, it cuts the time spent travelling to airports and waiting to board a flight. Plus, there is a great atmosphere on board the train, which makes the journey rather enjoyable. A Standard Premier (first-class) ticket comes with complimentary lunch, afternoon tea and drinks. The train enables one to enjoy the wonderful mountainous scenery in a comfortable setting. Alternatively, travellers can take regular, scheduled trains – which run daily via Eurostar – and change trains in Paris. It is possible to take the overnight train with couchettes or a daytime TGV train from Paris to the French Alps. Many extra trains run at the weekends during the skiing season. Some resorts, such as Chamonix, rely on a different route and so necessitate specially scheduled trains. The train is a stress-free means of travelling for residents who own or rent property in Prime Central London.

Private Jet

The only way a flight can be more convenient than the Eurostar is if you charter seats on a private aircraft. This is the ultimate way to fly in comfort to and from Geneva. The luxury starts as soon as you arrive at the airport with complimentary drinks, newspapers and children’s entertainment. A dedicated concierge passenger & crew service will cater for your every need. Small business airports, such as Farnborough, allow free parking for the week, as well as free Wi-Fi. Queues are non-existent. The journey from Waterloo is just 33 minutes by train, followed by a nine-minute taxi ride. Alternatively, travel from central London to Farnborough Airport by car in just one hour. A helicopter will cut your transfer to just 12 minutes. Jet charter passengers must arrive just 15 minutes before a flight. Flying on a private charter jet is a huge time-saver and is considerably less stressful than joining the crowds at Gatwick. Although it’s a luxury, it’s not altogether unaffordable. If you arrive early, the fixed-base operator (FBO) will normally have private executive lounges in which you can relax or work. You can even fly with your pet in the cabin, as long as your pet has the appropriate documents for travel.

Flights from London City Airport

Those who work in the City or Canary Wharf will benefit from flights leaving London City Airport on Friday evening straight after work. If you are organised, you can enjoy two full days of skiing before heading back to work. There are up to three flights a day from London City Airport to Geneva, and three a week to Chambery. The key lies not just in booking the right flight, but also in picking the right resort – one that involves only a short transfer at the other end. The luxury ski resorts of Megeve and Les Gets are an hour’s drive from Geneva, but Monts Jura is only 20 minutes away. It’s so close that you can see its 60km of marked runs out of the aeroplane window. Of course, if you have longer than a weekend, the Alps are your oyster to explore!

Zahra Pettican

