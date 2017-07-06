Three Top Luxury Vacation Destinations

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you are planning on traveling this year, but you have no clue where to go, then you have come to the right place. Below you will find three of the top luxury destinations in the United States. Each of these locations has something for everyone and all are great places to make memories with friends and family. Let’s learn more about them, shall we? You just might be surprised at what you find here!

Snowmass, Colorado

First on the list is Snowmass, Colorado. This area of the state is a skier’s dream and the perfect place to hit the powder. Snowmass vacations are not only memorable, you will also have the time of your life and meet some really cool people. There are many lodges in the area that will accommodate you. Also, you will find luxury condos for rent which will help protect your privacy while you are out in the snow. The best part is you will be surrounded not only by luxury, but some of the best natural scenes in all of the state. The area truly is breathtaking and zooming down the slopes is an exciting way to spend your vacation.

Miami, Florida

One of the best places to hit the beach in style is Miami. This international city has something to offer everyone including the luxury traveler. Spend some time soaking up the sun on Miami Beach and when the sun goes down, hit one of the city’s most posh nightclubs! Dancing your way into the night is just one way to have fun here. There are also many excellent shopping opportunities for you to choose from. Additionally, the city is known for its fine dining and has some of the best restaurants on the East Coast. To learn more about where to dine in Miami, please check out this helpful link. Each restaurant that’s featured here will provide you with amazing food and a wonderful atmosphere.

New York City, New York

New York City is a city that never sleeps. The Big Apple is home to dozens of luxury hotels and some of the finest dining known to humankind. So why not make it your next travel destination? Spend some time strolling around in scenic Central Park and cool off at the top of the Rockefeller Center observation deck. If shopping is your thing, why not head on over to Fifth Ave and browse the many shops. For more information on shopping in NYC, please check out this helpful website. Here you will find an interactive map of all the best luxury stores the city has to offer.

These three destinations will allow you to relax in luxury and do some really cool things. No matter if you love to lay on the beach or hit the ski slopes, each of these locations should be on everyone’s bucket list. While you’re at these destinations, don’t forget to let your hair down so that you can really get away from it all and have the time of your life!

Carol

