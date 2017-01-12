Expert Tips on Choosing the Right Art for Your Home

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Art is definitely among the best luxuries to invest in, especially if you’re in the process of creating an ambience or a particular look for your house. A room can be so much livelier and more comfortable with the right pieces or art placed in the right locations. Art doesn’t have to serve a purpose, but that doesn’t mean you can’t introduce a sense of practicality when choosing your pieces.

Take a look at the work of top interior designers and you will find beautiful ways of integrating art into your home. If you’re eager to get started with a bit of art shopping, we have a few expert tips on choosing the right pieces to buy that you can follow.

Size Matters

Even the most beautiful art pieces can still make a room look cluttered. On the other hand, the right pieces can also make a room appear bigger than it really is. The key here is choosing the right size depending on the look you want to achieve. When choosing a painting for your wall, for example, there are a few things to consider. Are there other items around where the painting will be hung? Is the wall light-colored or does it have a darker shade? What about the lighting?

By taking these factors into considerations, you will be able to choose the right art for the room. When buying a contemporary painting, bigger is better. The minimalistic design and gorgeous color combination commonly found in modern pieces work really well with most rooms. For classic paintings, on the other hand, you need to choose the right size and combine it with a suitably sized frame to get that ‘just right’ look. This is especially true when you have the wall covered in wallpaper.

Buy What You Love

One of the most common mistakes many homeowners still make when buying art is going for the pieces that are expensive. Yes, luxury is a good thing; that said, you don’t need to focus on value all the time. In fact, buying art is one of those instances when you simply need to go with your gut feeling and the things you truly love. If you don’t like modern pieces, there is no need to buy one at all. There are various contemporary styles to choose from. You can even find classic pieces from sources such as Weston Table and combine them with the beautifully modern pieces you have without a problem. You can mix colors and styles as you please.

There is one big advantage of going with the pieces of art that ‘speak to you’: you’ll love them. You will be the one spending a lot of time looking at the art you have around the house. Why go for something you don’t like when you can have art you love keeping you entertained and happy?

Light It Up

Last, but certainly not least, always consider the way your art will be lit before deciding what to buy. Paintings are the easiest to work with. Their relatively two dimensional nature means you can rely on natural light entering the room and your paintings will still look beautiful.

Sculptures and other art work can be a bit trickier to handle. When placed under a very harsh light, a sculpture will produce shadows that are unflattering and can be damaging to a room’s ambience or feel. Fortunately, you also have the option to alter the way the art pieces are lit.

Through the wonders of LED lights and concealed designs, it is easy to introduce additional light sources specifically for the art pieces you want to have in the room. You can go with spot lighting or add fill-in lights from different angles to achieve a totally different look. You can even copy the original lighting the art piece was displayed under when you first fell in love with it.

Shopping for Art

These are the best tips to keep in mind when shopping for art. I do have one other tip an expert gave me a few years ago: get to know the artist whose pieces you buy. This isn’t a necessary step to take when buying art for your home, but it is a step worth taking nonetheless. Every art has its story and the best person to tell that story is the artist. By taking the time to get to know the creator, you are simply adding another dimension to the piece and the room it will be placed in.

Carol

