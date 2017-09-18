La Prairie Skin Caviar Absolute Filler – Celebrating 30 years of luxury and beauty

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It was more than 30 years ago: La Prairie created and launched the Skin Caviar collection. It has set the rules for the entire luxury skincare industry. For the 30th anniversary of the legendary Caviar collection, La Prairie has developed a new anti-aging treatment based on revolutionary technology: Caviar Absolu, the most renewable and volumizing caviar cell concentrate to date. The Caviar Absolu fills, repulps and helps to restore the density of the skin.



The Skin Caviar collection, 30 years of master pieces in terms of skincare

The Skin Caviar Collection has evolved since its inception 30 years ago to continue to offer exceptional lifting and firming action combined with cutting-edge performance. With the launch of the collection, La Prairie made the audacious choice of using Caviar Extract. With continued research and new technological advancements, La Prairie then created Caviar Water, which is produced using a state-of-the-art steam distillation process that ensures that the most volatile active ingredients of caviar are seized. La Prairie’s latest caviar technology, used for the rst time in Skin Caviar Absolute Filler, features an advanced technological process that captures the most potent nutrients found in caviar. Through pressing and centrifugation, caviar’s lipids and proteins are isolated to better capture their power and are then re-combined. The result of this innovative re ning process is Caviar Absolute – a new form of caviar, a new caviar phenomenon.



Did you say Skin Caviar? What is this beauty secret?

The Skin Caviar collection set the principles of what should be a luxury skincare range in the beauty market. It is all about exclusive and edgy formulas, containing the best and rarest ingredients. It is about setting a beauty ritual in an elegant gesture and final but not least: provide a qualitative and clever packaging for your daily routine. Since the launch of La Prairie Skin Caviar, the level of luxury beauty products was raised to the highest point.



Exclusive to La Prairie, Caviar Absolute contains highly concentrated caviar oil and caviar proteins, the two most powerful ingredients found in caviar. Designed to increase skin volume and firmness, together they deliver rich nutrients and moisture to the skin and stimulate collagen formation at several levels. Blended with brown algae and peony root extracts, the formula helps smooth skin’s texture and increase elasticity. La Prairie’s proprietary retexturizing Tissue Guidance Matrix helps strengthen the extra-cellular matrix, contributing to plumper, more hydrated skin. Infused with this potent formula, Skin Caviar Absolute Filler provides a phenomenal lling action. Combined with La Prairie’s Exclusive Cellular Complex, which uses cutting-edge biotechnological research to give new life and energy back to the very cells where beauty is born, Skin Caviar Absolute Filler recaptures the harmony of younger-looking skin for the face, neck and décolleté.

The voluptuous moisturising cream has a unique, bouncy texture that is quickly absorbed into skin, imbuing it with the rich caviar nutrients essential to a more youthful appearance.



More than a formula, a clever packaging

La Prairie has always elaborated clever, modern and clean packagings. They were always the perfect answer to modern beauty rituals. Our modern lives request very often a certain efficiency in the time we have to allocate to oneself. From a busy schedule or an intense family life, very often you can afford only one single gesture to take care of your skin. La Prairie has always a certain consciousness about how important time is and also how efficient your beauty gesture requires precision and sharpness. The artfully crafted dispenser, with its graceful curves and integrated mirror, recalls the balanced proportions of a precisely sculpted object of design. Inside, an innovative airless pump releases the perfect dose of cream with a single press of the sleek inverted button.

In a day to day usage, the Skin Caviar Absolute Filler is amazing to use. Compact, you can place it everywhere in your bedroom or in your bathroom. With one simple gesture you can treat yourself with one of the best products in the market. With this new launch, La Prairie celebrates 30 years of amazing know-how. All the fans around the world will be pleased by this great product. You can read more about La Prairie and the Skin Caviar Absolute Filler, please connect to the official website: https://www.laprairieswitzerland.ch

José Amorim

