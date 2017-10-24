Reading Time: 4 minutes



It is said that “our eyes are the mirror of our souls”. It is also said that our eyes are witnesses of our lives, which means they tell our lives. So we better take good care of them! Sisley adds a great new product to the Sisleÿa range: the new Sisleÿa L’Integral Anti-âge Eye and Lip Contour Cream. The area around our eyes, is also called the eye contour. It is the most fragile surface of our face as it is a fine skin texture always in movement.

According to the brand, Sisleÿa L’Integral Anti-âge Eye and Lip Contour Cream is a total anti-ageing formula for younger eyes and a rejuvenated smile. To preserve the beauty of these delicate areas, Sisleÿa L’Intégral Anti-Âge Eye and lip contour cream’s new formula works simultaneously on the main concerns for the eye contour area: wrinkles and lack of firmness on the one hand, and puffiness and dark circles on the other hand. It also acts against dehydration in the lip contour area, reducing unsightly wrinkles and ne lines.

Each persons pace of life, everyday stress, overexposure to the sun these behavioural factors will directly affect the eye contour area, the most vulnerable part of the face. Sisley provides a truly complete solution by fighting against the visible signs associated with the 3 types of ageing: genetic and environmental ageing, but also, now, those linked to personal lifestyle.



In terms of formula, the new product is, as often, an amazing concentration of cosmetic actives and the formulation itself best in-class. Sisleÿa L’Intégral Anti-Âge’s flagship active ingredients have been incorporated into this cream for targeted results on the eye and lip contour areas.

Persian Acacia extract

Lindera extract

Yeast and Soya protein complex

Adenosine (collagen synthesis)

Vitamin E Acetate (anti-free radical)

Oat seed extract (a tightener)

Atlas Cedar extract

Fermented Pomegranate extract

Passion Fruit extract

Persian Acacia extract

Natural Alpha-Bisabolol

Caffeine

Shea butter,

Glycerin of vegetable origin

Pro-vitamin B5

The texture is velvety-like and literally melts in the skin. This new addition to the Sisleÿa line is a true pleasure for the senses. For a maximum result, apply the cream morning and evening along the eye contour area, eyelids and the contours of the lips.







Day after day, wrinkles and fine lines around the eye area and lip contours are visibly smoothed, skin is firmed, and eyes appear more wide-open. Dark circles are diminished and puffiness is reduced. The eye contour area is revitalized, re-energized, and toned. The eyes are opened up and look visibly younger. An interesting fact about this product is the massage accessory that is provided in the box. In addition to the cream itself, the product comes with a limited-edition massage tool that is designed to “cool and prepare” both the eyes and lips prior to applying the contour cream. It’s basically a massager for your face, so you can turn your home into a DIY spa without ever leaving your bathroom. Very often, women and men do not find enough time for a self-indulgence. With Sisleÿa L’Integral Anti-âge Eye and Lip Contour Cream you can create your own beauty ritual. Allow yourself a few minutes everyday to take good care of yourself.





Specially developed for the delicate, vulnerable eye and lip contour areas, Sisleÿa L’Intégral Anti-Âge Eye and lip contour cream has been tested for tolerance under dermatological and ophthalmological control and is formulated without essential oils, making it suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. You can read more about this product and the Sisley universe by connecting to the official website here:

http://www.sisley-paris.com

For this holiday season, the Sisleÿa L’Integral Anti-âge Eye and Lip Contour Cream is the perfect gift for you or for someone you love. There is no limit when it comes to please oneself.

Info sourced in Sisley Switzerland official communication release. All content is copyrighted with no reproduction rights available. Images are for illustration purposes only.

