How to Be More Serious About Social Work

One of the advantages you have as a luxury activist is the extra power, time, money and resources you can invest into social work. There are a lot of good causes that can benefit from your involvement. Even better, you can take social work to the next level by actually building a career in this field. Thanks to universities such as Case Western Reserve, it is now possible to acquire a master’s degree in social work online and start building your own career.

There are a lot of interesting jobs and positions to choose from too. Careers in social work can be just as thrilling as careers in other fields, especially with positions and jobs such as military social worker research gerontologist now in high demand. You can do good and shape a better future for yourself at the same time.

The Innovative Careers in Social Work infographic was created by Case Western Reserve University.



