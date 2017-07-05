Victorinox Travel Gear Lexicon Hardside – Master of volume

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Victorinox Travel Gear introduces its most sophisticated rigid hull luggage collection to date and sets new milestones in molding technology and functionality. The Lexicon Global hand luggage maximizes storage space with a volume of up to 34 liters leaving behind all other suitcases in its range of sizes available on the market. And to better meet the challenges of modern business travel, it is equipped with a versatile tool with USB port. LuxuryActivist was lucky enough to be part of an exclusive presentation made by the brand in which we got to meet Carsten Kulcke, Victorinox Travel Gear CEO and Olivier Paillot, European Sales Director for the brand. It was an interesting meeting during which we learned more about how Victorinox is dedicating its time to the highest standards of Travel Gear manufacturing. It was also the occasion to discover the new Lexicon Hardside collection – State of the art.

The amazing part of this new travel collection is the way Victorinox managed to maximize storage space. It is achieved through a new patented molding technology that allows the wheels and handles to fit into the luggage as much as possible. Smartly hidden under a sliding identification label, a clap unveils a USB port as well as a pen and a SIM card replacement tool. It works with a battery (sold separately) which allows a convenient recharge while traveling. It is basically the perfect hand luggage for any busy traveler.

The entire concept of the new Lexicon hard side is to help packing up your luggage in the easiest way possible. The features and some of the details are very clever and useful

Zipper separation partition

Large pocket

Easy-to-clean liner

Removable garment bag

Cross compression straps

Two zipped mesh pockets

60mm double wheels

What can we say more about this new Travel gear?

MORE PACKING SPACE than other cases in its class as a result of new molding technology that allows for super-recessed wheels and handles

INTEGRATED MULTI-TOOL inspired by the Swiss Army Knife includes USB port*, pen, ID Tag and electronic device reset tool

SUPERIOR SECURITY and protection as a result of durable virgin polycarbonate, dual-coil zippers and an integrated Travel Sentry® Approved combination lock

Victorinox is always innovating. With the obsession for details and quality, Victorinox decided in 2014 to re-allocate Victorinox Travel Gear HQ to Ibach in Switzerland (Victorinox Global HQ). By placing Travel Gear in the heart of Victorinox, the aim of the company is to pursuit continuously its quest for quality, functionality and iconic design. Today a strong team of 40 people work hardly to provide the best luggage possible with a reasonable price. 6 engineers challenge everyday the Victorinox Travel gear products in order to keep a constant effort at the service of Victorinox Customers. That is why Victorinox Travel Gear have long guarantees. Some of them 1+10 years, others lifetime. Here is a short video about how strict Victorinox is with their product conception and testing.



Thanks to these high standards, Victorinox made its name in the complex world of Travel Gear being ranked in the top 5 best brands in the world. If you are a frequent traveler or if you wish to keep your belongings safe during your holidays, Victorinox Travel Gear is the perfect solution. With the launch of the new Lexicon Hardside Victorinox positioned itself as a strong player in the world of Travel Gear. Thanks to innovation and passion, this new addition to the Victorinox collection is definitely a must have.

