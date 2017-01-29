Top 10 Most Expensive Wedding Dresses

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For many brides getting married means searching boutiques for wedding dresses and designer dresses to find ‘the one’ and for some brides where money is no object, the wedding gown they choose to wear will be impressive and stylish.

Unfortunately, most brides-to-be will be working to a budget though the average wedding dress in the UK costs around £2,000 and not every bride will be restricted by a budget.

Indeed, some of the world’s most expensive wedding dresses are extravagant gowns that impress.

1 Kim Kardashian

For her 2014 wedding to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is rumoured to have spent $2 million on a Givenchy gown.

2 Grace Kelly

One of the world’s most famous wedding dresses was warned by the actress Grace Kelly when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956 and the extravagant gown, which consisted of 100 metres of fine silk, would cost around £50,000 today.

3 The billionaire

When Donald Trump married the model Melanie Knauss in 2005, she went down the aisle in a dress rumoured to be designed by her husband-to-be, and worth more than £115,000. The gown had a 13 ft train and weighed more than 50 lbs.

4 Princess Diana

Another iconic wedding down was worn by Princess Diana which is rumoured to have cost £100,000. The silk and taffeta dress is still highly regarded after it was worn in 1981.

5 Catherine Zeta Jones

When Catherine Zita Jones married the actor Michael Douglas in 2000, her custom-made Christian Lacroix gown was worth around £120,000. The hand-beaded gown really did impress the wedding dress industry.

6 Duchess of Cambridge

Probably one of the most famous and iconic wedding dresses of modern times, the Alexander McQueen gown worn by the Duchess of Cambridge for her impressive wedding cost £250,000.

7 Platinum

A close runner-up to the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress is a luxurious wedding dress created in 2008 by Mauro Adami which contained more than 100 metres of fabric that were sewn with platinum and silk thread and worth £240,000.

8 Katsura

One of the world’s most expensive wedding dresses was designed by Yumi Katsura, a Japanese designer who created the white gold diamond dress. It is yet to be worn but the five carat gold diamond dress, complete with 1,000 pearls, cost £5 million.

9 Amal Clooney

When Amal Alamuddin married the actor George Clooney, her custom-made Oscar de la Renta gown was worth a rumored £300,000. Not bad though many experts say her wedding cost around £8million.

10 The most expensive wedding dress in the world

Claiming the top spot for the world’s most expensive wedding dress is a creation by the designer Renee Strauss and Martin Katz Jewellers with a diamond encrusted gown worth £7.4 million. There are 150 carats worth of diamonds on the gown which was created especially for a bridal show.

Not all of the most impressive wedding dresses and designer dresses are worn by rich people and there are some incredible creations being made for a reasonable price but to the bride they are priceless.

