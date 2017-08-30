Swiss Small Luxury Hotels you probably do not know… and you should.

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Traveling is always an adventure, especially if you are a luxury traveler. While holidays is already knocking at your door you might still wonder where you should go and which hotel you should stay. Switzerland represents an amazing destination for holidays, no matter if it s winter time or summer. You will be amazed by the beauty of its landscapes, the kindness of people and the important premium and luxury hotels you might find. Away from the big hotels networks, here are 5 small luxury hotels that you probably do not know….but you should. They are unique, outstanding and highly stylish.

Ultima Gstaad – Luxury Boutique hotel

When you think about ski resorts in Switzerland, probably the mist luxurious experience will be found in Gstaad. This small and unique ski resort had attracted the attention of worldwide celebrities as well as of a luxury clientele. If we should recommend one address to level up your stay there we would recommend the Ultima Gstaad Boutique hotel. It is a new luxury concept providing an ectraordinary level of refinement, relaxation and style. At Ultima Gstaad, you will find 11 Suites and 6 Residences offering superb luxury, an Italian restaurant, a Spa by La Prairie for face and body treatments, an aesthetics Clinic and a team that is constantly attentive to your needs. The atmosphere translates the perfect balance between a marvelous natural landscape and elements with the stylish quality that we know from Swiss hotels in general.

The great thing with Ultima Gstaad is that after a skiing session on the beautiful Gstaad slopes, you can enjoy an ideal setting for relaxing and recharging your batteries. Thanks to an amazing La Prairie Spa, you can enjoy the best ice and body treatments as well as hammam, a swimming pool, or simply rest in a sophisticated decor. If you wish to learn more about this magnificent hotel, you can connect to the official website:

https://www.ultimagstaad.com

Chalet Royal Alp in Villars sur Ollon – Luxury Mountain & Spa

Enjoying the ideal location for the perfect skiing holidays, the Chalet RoyAlp Hotel & Spa reflects the true spirit of a Swiss chalet and invites you to enjoy relaxing moments in a unique setting. Close to a natural and beautiful skiing resort of Villars-sur-Ollon in the Swiss Alps, you will enjoy an absolute refinement. The fantastic point of this hotel is that it is located at the end of ski slopes, so it is the perfect location to enjoy your journey. The park place is underground, so your car is kept safe without snow and cold. You can discover more about this special hotel by connecting to the official website here: http://www.royalp.ch.

The Chedi Andermatt, uniqueness in the heart of the Alps

Opened in December 2013, The Chedi Andermatt can be found at the crossroads of three mountain passes in Urserental, in the heart of the Swiss Alps. It is accessible via three Alpine passes: the Oberalp Pass to the east, the St. Gotthard Pass in the south and the Furka Pass in the west, while the Schöllenen gorge is in the north. The Chedi Andermatt’s guests can choose from 31 Deluxe rooms and 13 Grand Deluxe

rooms (each of which is 52-55 square metres in area), 4 Junior Deluxe Suites, 50 Deluxe Suites, 23 Grand Deluxe Suites (190 square metres), the 134 square metre Gemsstock Suite and the Furka Suite with 330 square metres of grand living space. The Spa and Health Club at The Chedi Andermatt extends to 2,400 square metres. In addition to a 35 metre indoor pool and 12 metre outdoor pool, it features a variety of smaller pools, a Finnish sauna and hammam and ten spa suites offering treatments using natural products from ila, REN and Alpienne. The Health Club is equipped with the latest Technogym equipment and personal trainers are on hand to create customised programmes for guests that can easily be put into daily practice after leaving the hotel. Training can extend beyond the Health Club as guests can enjoy yoga, hiking, mountain biking and skiing within the hotel’s natural alpine surroundings. Please check the official website here to learn more about this hotel: http://www.thechedi-andermatt.com





Hotel Montana in Luzern, Art-Deco spirit

When the Gotthard railway, with its famous Gotthard tunnel, was opened on June 1st, 1882, nobody in central Switzerland had even dreamt of the enormous boom in tourism that was going to take place. In 1910, the HOTEL MONTANA, in a unique location on the hillside above the Palace Hotel, was opened by the enterprising hotelier Alfred Schrämli (1867-1932); son-in-law of the then owner of the Palace Hotel, Bucher-Durrer. This, however, took place shortly before the outbreak of the First World War, thus provoking a long and hard depression in the hotel business. At the same time, an electric funicular railway was also built. This, the shortest funicular railway in the world, in fact continues to bring guests from the lakeside promenade to the hotel lobby in just 60 seconds! The ART DECO HOTEL MONTANA was rated Switzerland’s best 4-star city hotel each year from 2012 until 2017 in the «SonntagsZeitung» and «Bilanz» hotel ratings. Since Mid of March 2017 the MONTANA presents its new Penthouse Floor. The new Penthouse rooms feature in-room cooking facilities air-conditioning and each executive room has a state of the art bathtub on the outside terrace. The rooms with connecting doors are the ideal rooms for long-staying guests. More information here: https://www.hotel-montana.ch





As you just read, Switzerland has hidden treasures, amazing small luxury hotels that can level up your journey. All these hotels are unique, built in ideal locations and the service is unbelievable. No matter if you are looking for a ski vacation or a summer escape, Switzerland will blow your mind. All these hotels are ready to welcome you. Are you ready for them?

José Amorim

