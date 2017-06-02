5 Ways To Make Your Home More Luxurious

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Maybe you’ve been in your home awhile, and are looking for a refresh. There comes a time when you should add more style and updates to your house. Think about going above and beyond when you’re ready to upgrade. Therefore, consider these five ways to make your home more luxurious and inviting.

Furniture & Décor

Take a tour around your home and see what furniture needs replacing. Use grand couches in your living room with beautiful trim or woodwork. Oversize furniture looks luxurious and expensive, and fancy up your décor with gorgeous trinkets to use on coffee tables and shelves. Use large statement pieces that grab your attention and have you admiring their beauty.

Landscape Borders

Head outside and upgrade your landscaping design. Houston concrete landscape curbing has ideas that’ll make you love your outdoors again. Professional landscape curbing is elaborate and will get the neighbors talking. Concrete curbs and borders offer a unique and classy look, and putting decorative concrete along your front walkway or boarding a tree will provide style to your house’s exterior. You have an endless amount of options and styles when trying to decide where to add landscape curbing. Call the professionals for their help to guide you along in the process and do the installation.

Art

Add art to your home to increase the fabulous factor. Make it bright and bold so it catches your eye and you won’t want to look away. Art will instantly add luxury to your space. Although, be careful not to overdo it. Keep it tasteful and sporadic. It’s also a great way to add more color to your home, especially when coupled with minimalism. Decorate your rooms first and then go shopping for pieces to complete each room.

Lighting

Enhance your home’s luxury by reevaluating your lighting situation and make sure there are enough lighting options in each room. Install dimmers and have enough lamps to give it that warmth.; also install a large and beautiful light fixture in your dining room to impress your guests. The more lighting options you have in each room, the better. You want to be able to easily set the mood no matter the space you’re in. Take inventory of your lamps and upgrade ones that are dull with something that have more style and flair. The more unique, the better in this case.

Wine Bar

A house isn’t a home without a wine bar; therefore, install a wine bar in your home to increase the luxury status instantly. There’s nothing more attractive than a well-done wine bar where you can entertain guests or unwind after a long week. Do what you exactly did throughout the rest of your home to decorate, and pay attention to lighting, furniture and décor. It never hurts to have a theme to base your decorating around in a room like this one.

Conclusion

There comes a time when your space requires a makeover. Decorating your home should be fun, and it is when you have the right information at your fingertips. These are five excellent ways to make your home more luxurious. After you’re all done, you’ll never consider leaving.

Carol

