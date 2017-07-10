Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé on Ice – mixology is luxury.

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Veuve Clicquot is by far the most festive champagne, always on the edge of trends and fashion. A name that does not require introductions.Created expressly for mixology, Veuve Clicquot Rich is one of the most versatile Veuve Clicquot Champagne designed to allow anyone to create their own playful drinking experience. Bringing a cocktail spirit to a House already known for audacity & innovation, Veuve Clicquot Rich is an invitation to enrich the tasting experience with The Clicquot twist.

Veuve Clicquot, more than just a Champagne house, a cultural reference for daring and celebration.

Veuve Clicquot is one of the most prestigious French Champagne houses with a worldwide reputation. More than 8 million bottles are sold every year with an extreme attachment to quality and regularity. The widow Clicquot gave an international stature to this house of champagne. It bears her name, was created in 1772 and bought in 1987 by the group LVMH. The Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin champagne house is the symbol of excellence, daring and modernity throughout the world. The vineyard Veuve Clicquot is one of the very first of Champagne, in its extent and quality: 286 hectares. This champagne house is an example for all those who dream of combining quality with a quantitative development. The style of the Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin champagne is defined by a predominance of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay on the Pinot Meunier.

Veuve Clicquot Roch Rosé, mixology at the top

With the launch of the new Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé, the French luxury Champagne house is enriching the mixology experience. They are getting probably the ultimate Champagne experts in cocktails. In the history of Champagne, wines that were blended for greater sweetness were customarily described as “rich”. Even the 1840’s bottles of Veuve Clicquot found recently in the Aland Islands have over 150 grams per liter of sugar. Historically in Russia, consumers would add sugar to their champagne, thus adding a personal touch to their wine.

“Created expressly for mixology, Veuve Clicquot Rich is our most versatile Champagne designed to allow anyone to create their own playful drinking experience” – Veuve Clicquot

Today Veuve Clicquot propels this tradition into the contemporary era with RICH, a champagne dedicated to mixology. Bringing a cocktail spirit to a House already known for audacity and innovation, Veuve Clicquot RICH is an invitation to enrich the tasting experience with The Clicquot twist. Veuve Clicquot RICH was created expressly to be combined with a selection of ingredients. The signature notes of the wine are magnified by the presence of selected ingredients: pineapple, grapefruit zest, cucumber, celery, peppers or tea, all on the rocks. Here is a mood video explaining the spirit of Rich:

The assemblage of the new Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé:

45% Pinot Noir

40% Pinot Meunier

15% Chardonnay

The Champagne house is introducing the new Rich Rosé, the red fruit is boosted to an exciting new level. Intense red berry fruit notes originate from the blending of Pinot noir red wine, while the presence of Meunier emphasizes fresh and gourmand notes.

Here is the perfect order to serve the new Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé:

Place ice cubes in a large wine glass Add one of the recommended ingredients Finish with chilled Veuve Clicquot Rich

The new Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé Champagne is the perfect modern and urban companion to celebrate this great summer. Its versality and perfect fit with mixology allows a fresh wind of originality and creativity. Your summer party will be stylish, sparkling and tasty. For more information you can visit the brand website in order to get great ideas for cocktails: https://rich.veuve-clicquot.com – #clicquotrich

José Amorim

