Luxury Traveler: Top 3 sunny destinations the holiday season

Summer is already behind us and as much as we like indian summers, it is not the same thing. So for that week of holiday you have before christmas here are our top destinations for this fall.

1- Saint Barthélemy, land of eternal sun



What can we say about this small island of 25 square kilometers and a total population of 9’000 people? Well, it is the perfect destination in the Antilles archipel where th sun shines all year long. French is the native tongue of the population. English is understood in hotels and restaurants, and a small population of Anglophones have been resident in Gustavia (capital) for many years.



Saint Barthélemy or Saint Barth, is a magical destination for your holidays. You will discover a stylish yet relaxed lifestyle, interesting for all Luxury travellers around the world. From the Anse du Grand Colombier to the Anse des Flamands or the Saint Jean Bay, you will easily find the perfect spot to lay down in a marvelous beach. If you go to L’Orient, you will discover the perfect spot for snorkeling and swimming with Sea Turtles.

2-Bali will always be Bali

What can we say about Bali? For decades, it was the little paradise on earth. People are very kind, life is good and not too expensive and you can experience various pleasures for the eyes and the mind. Bali is easy to travel as the island is not so big. No matter if you are alone, in couple, with friends or if you are looking for a luxury family holidays, Bali will offer all of that and much more. The best moment to visit Bali is between May and September, but Bali enjoys high temperatures year-round. The rainy seasons are from January to March and November to December, when it’s often cloudy and temperatures stay at around 30°C. There’s lush vegetation and less tourist traffic, making these ideal times for travelling around. So any time of the year can be a thrill.

3- South Africa, a continent in the continent

South Africa, officially the Republic of South Africa (RSA), is the southernmost country in Africa. It is bounded on the south by 2,798 kilometres (1,739 mi) of coastline of Southern Africa stretching along the South Atlantic and Indian Oceans, on the north by the neighbouring countries of Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe, and on the east and northeast by Mozambique and Swaziland, and surrounding the kingdom of Lesotho. South Africa is the 25th-largest country in the world by land area, and with close to 53 million people, is the world’s 24th-most populous nation. It is the perfect destination for holidays as you might find very different ambiances, depending where you are in the country. You can choose beaches, or country discovery and even animal photo-safaris.

If you are looking for last minute ideas, or even long-term holiday projects, we hope you got inspired by these top 3 destinations. You can visit these other 2 sections for more ideas about holidays:

Jose Amorim

Info sourced in Wikipedia, Lonely planet, Louis Vuitton Travel guide and Time. All content is copyrighted with no reproduction rights available. Images are for illustration purposes only.