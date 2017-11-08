Victorinox Swiss Army for Her Eau Florale – Fresh and joyful.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Victorinox is based in the heart of Switzerland and this specific location allows the Swiss brand to be inspired by the surroundings. The Swiss Alps is an amazing scenery with natural outstanding elements as well as a natural elegance. This represents the foundation of an olfactory endless inspiration. Victorinox gathers a short yet sharp collection of fragrances. Earlier this year, the Swiss company launched Victorinox Swiss Army for Her Eau Florale.



The Eau Florale variation is a delightful version in which freshness and flowers meet for a very pleasant scent. The olfactory story starts with a sparkling accord of Mandarin, Peach, Blackcurrant and Pink Grapefruit. This freshness pursuits with a delicate femininity made of Peony, Violet and Jasmine. The delicate structure is wrapped with a tender energy represented by Cashmeran wood and White Musks, all gently enliven by cedarwood.

“Eau Florale is a novel and tender interpretation of For Her, our bestselling women’s fragrance. We were thrilled to work again with the award-winning Nathalie Lorson of Firmenich who also created Swiss Army Classic Sport. She has invented a beautifully crisp and bright bouquet that provides a delightful fragrance for women all over the world” – Matthias Seyfang, CEO of the Victorinox Fragrances Division.

When we look to the flacon, we can see the delicate design that matches completely the floral signature of the fragrance. The soft-colored flacon has a contemporary design, inspired by nature and the communication reflects a beautiful vision of a beautiful landscape. Adorning the flacon is a detachable chiffon flower, designed to be worn as a ring that can be infused with the scent.

If you wish to learn more about this new variant of Victorinox Swiss Army for Her, please connect to the company’s official website: https://www.victorinox.com

Made for the modern playful woman, the new Eau Florale fragrance is crisp and fresh like an amazing journey across a marvelous landscape.

José Amorim

