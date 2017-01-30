La Brasserie du Royal by Marc Haeberlin – beautiful.

Reading Time: 5 minutes

There are places that you go once and you want to go back again and again. This is the case for the Brasserie du Royal at the Royal Savoy Hotel in Lausanne. The menu of the Brasserie du Royal reflects the craftsmanship of Michelin-starred chef Marc Haeberlin. Recognized in France and around the world as one of the best Chefs of his generation, Marc Haeberlin is the worthy heir of a family of experts in the art of cooking. The glorious adventure of Marc Haeberlin continues today thanks to his involvement in La Brasserie du Royal as Signature Chef. His expertise will complement the offer of the Executive Chef Julien Krauss and will allow connoisseurs to discover and enjoy high-end Brasserie food.

The terasse is an amazing place. You can hear a small background noise that reminds you that you are at the heart of Lausanne, and still you feel relaxed in this stylish oasis. Everything is done to make you feel at ease. From the kindness of the personnel, the quality of details like the small country side style bread or the small bottles of traditional olive oil on the tables, everything is ready to offer you a subtle and luxury moment. Each table is organized in ways that allow you sufficient space, so no matter if you are with your family or your business partner, you will be at ease to have your discussions.

The Royal Savoy is for sure one of the best addresses in Lausanne. Considered as an urban paradise, the hotel was completely reviewed and offers today an unique experience in the heart of the city. Once you get inside, you feel like in a different world made of tradition yet contemporary style. The brasserie proposes a subtle and consistent cuisine made of quality, distinction and daring with manners.

Marc Haeberlin is not only a chef but he is also a virtuous artist blending textures, tastes and flavors like few chefs would do. He was born under the gastronomy star as his family has been a 3 stars Michelin since 1967 in Alsace. From his father he learned cuisine. He learned the passion for good, healthy and qualitative ingredients. He knows that only with the best ingredients you can achieve something sublime. The Royal Savoy gave free space for him to build and carefully craft a delightful menu. It navigates according to the seasons and the imagination of Marc Haeberlin. I tried the brasserie today and I must confess that everything was tasteful, with a right balance between original and good. The terrace is an amazing paradise in the heart of Lausanne. Time get suspended and you imagine you have all the time to please yourself with a culinary experience.

Different menus and choices are possible, from the weekly menu to the menu of the day or “à la carte”, you can choose what will please you the most. The highlight of the brasserie is what they call The Menu of Monsieur Marc.

Goose foie gras «H»

apple-ginger chutney, kougelhopf brioche

or

The perfect egg florentine style, summer truffle

Departure from Italia: Etna Bianco

–

Lobster mousse line prepared according to Paul Haeberlin’s recipe

Stopover in the Valais: Rue de Fontaine, Christophe Abbet

–

Corn-fed chicken breast from the Vandée region

fregola sarda, mushrooms, fava beans

Onwards to France: Faugères de Didier Barral

–

La pêche « Haeberlin »

candied peach, Champagne zabaione, pistachio ice-cream

Arrival in Fribourg: Cidrerie du Vulcain, Poire à Botsy

Several of these dishes are family recipes that made the reputation of the Haeberlin. So it is a chance for us to be able to taste and enjoy these unique experiences.

3 courses menu (starters, main, dessert) CHF 80

4 courses menu (starters,fish, meat, dessert) CHF 100

The legendary Royal Savoy is writing a new chapter in hotel history: 196 rooms and suites, business facilities, an exclusive terrace restaurant, lobby lounge, cigar lounge, a Sky Terrace on the roof with its unique 360° panoramic view and an extensive spa area. The historic building in the “Grand Château look” is being complemented by a new construction. The hotel’s own 5,000 sqm park, situated between the new and historical building, will become an incomparable oasis of tranquility, right in the middle of the city.

José Amorim

