The Most Influential Luxury and Fashion blogs in the world – Top 75.

Last week, Feedspot.com just released an extensive list of the top 75 most influential luxury and fashion blogs and websites in the world. In order to bring a certain methodology to the ranking, here are the following criteria chosen by the RSS Reader in order to build an objective classification:

  • Google reputation and Google search ranking
  • Influence and popularity on Facebook, twitter and other social media sites
  • Quality and consistency of posts.
  • Feedspot’s editorial team and expert review

Luxury news and fashion blogs became a very strong medium to share news from premium brands worldwide. News are news, no matter if they are old or fresh. One of the biggest increase in the news business is the one for Luxury news. While the 2008 crisis is still hitting the board, the luxury industry has year after year a solid positive growth, between 4 to 6%. In 2016 the growth was 4% and it was leaded by Luxury cars, luxury hospitality and luxury personal goods. These 2 segments represented 80% of total luxury activity in 2016. The total luxury market represented sales for USD 1.20Trillion. The luxury car segment had the strongest growth with +8%. The very top level in this segments had a very solid growth thanks to new markets like Asia and South America. The personal luxury goods segments was mainly flat reaching a USD 2.75 billion.
In order to maintain this level of business, we need customers aware and educated in luxury. Nowadays the best way to get information about your preferred brands is the internet. So here is the first 25 most influential sites out of the 75 published:

  1. Couture USA
  2. WWD
  3. Pursuitist 
  4. Luxury Closet 
  5. Verve Magazine 
  6. Luxuo 
  7. Infur 
  8. Italist 
  9. Darveys 
  10. Royal Fashionist
  11. Sophie Shohet Youtube
  12. Permanent Style
  13. Gucci – Youtube
  14. Spotted Fashion
  15. University of Fashion Blog
  16. Luxury Lifestyle Magazine
  17. Nina.co – Fashion
  18. LuxuryActivist
  19. Hommes
  20. Elegantly Fashionable
  21. Gracie Opulanza
  22. Xameliax
  23. Junior Style
  24. UK Lingerie Blog
  25. Elanstreet

You can find the whole list by visiting the original post on Feedspot here:
https://blog.feedspot.com/luxury_fashion_blogs  LuxuryActivist is proud to be part of this prestigious ranking and thanks all their readers for their loyalty and for their attention.

The luxury industry has never been better. There is a new millionaire in China every hour, so the growing interest of people for luxury became a true fact. People from all over the world get interested to luxury and it is interesting to highlight how popular Luxury news magazines and newspapers have become.

The luxury world has evolved towards less historical references into more openness and versatility. 50 years ago, only a few brands were the leading jewels of luxury. Fragrances, Fashion and wine were French, Design was Italian, luxury liquors were Scottish and Diamonds were from South Africa. Today things have changed and new luxury brands appears everyday. When you were not raised in a certain culture of luxury you might feel completely lost in terms of knowledge and understanding of all these. Which are the right brands, the good ones? That is why there was a strong development of specialized publishers in the luxury area. That is why this Feedspot ranking is a very interesting one.

Feedspot is a Modern RSS Reader. If you’re trying to keep up with news and content on multiple web sites, you’re faced with the never ending task of visiting those sites to check for new content. Feedspot allows you to put all of your reading in one location. Their legitimacy in browsing millions of websites puts them in an ideal position to make this ranking.

