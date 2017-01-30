The World’s most expensive trip by DreamMaker – Bespoke Luxury at all levels.

Reading Time: 5 minutes

DreamMaker is a 28-year old-experiential travel and event design boutique. The DreamMaker crafts uniquely creative design concepts for their clients’ vacations with an emphasis on experiences that have never been done before. This time DreamMaker offers a world premiere, the most expensive trip ever made, costing USD 14 million for 50 people.

The trip involves flying on two outfitted Boeing business jets, traveling 20 cities in 20 days, while covering 50,000 kilometers in the air. Highlights include a one-to-one ratio of guest to staff, a USD 500,000 charity poker tournament with the world’s top-ranked poker player in the air, and a hotel which will rebrand its identity to “Hotel 50” (including chipping out its marble tile in the foyer). Mining conglomerate World of Diamonds Group was commissioned to create the trip’s most luxurious amenity; a set of 18-karat gold swizzle sticks set with white and blue diamonds worth a total of USD 1 million – these are the world’s most expensive swizzle sticks. “DreamMaker’s commission demonstrates the expertise in creating spectacularly bespoke pieces out of fancy colored diamonds,” said Director Karan Tilani. Crafted into a spinning globe atop the 50 swizzle sticks are 20 white sparklers, each representing every city landing of Passport to 50. One rare fancy blue diamond, a specialty of the diamond mining conglomerate, evokes the blue skies traversed on this trip.





World of Diamonds Group is one of the largest privately held diamond mining corporations in the world. The Group is almost fully integrated in diamond mining, polishing, high jewelry creation, and distribution to leading houses of the world, providing fancy colored diamonds and jewelry to celebrities and members of royalty alike.

DreamMaker, the company

Founder Gregory Patrick started his career by pioneering the rental of private estates. Being the first in the world to offer luxury hotel services in a private property environment in an effort to control the guest experience from top to bottom, his mark ensured excellence through the personalized synchronization of services. Patrick soon diversified and established Tours of Enchantment in 1988, offering highly personalized, experiential luxury vacations and events with his own signature multi-layered creative design. In 2009, the company rebranded to DreamMaker, a direct play on the fond moniker bestowed on him by longtime clients. You can find more information here:

DreamMaker will craft your trip in ways you would never imagine. They will take you to the next level of private flight. Luxury planes including amazing features like yoga sessions, spa services, fashion shows, etc. Pushing further the usual cabin amenities, guests will receive a monogrammed silk pajamas, cashmere eye masks and slippers and more. DreamMaker’s Butler accompanies the client throughout the trip, orchestrating a seamless client experience with the support and direction of the 24-hour command centre. DreamMaker’s butler assists with packing and unpacking of luggage in each locale, advances stores for requested items and everything to make your trip the perfect journey.

DreamMaker’s 24-hour Command Center makes sure every moving part is going to be executed perfectly for the optimum guest experience. The more-out-of-the-box the design, the more one is prone to challenges – identifying that which can fall off the tracks is key rather than hearing about it afterwards. This is the ultimate bespoke experience for hyper-luxury customers.

The world most expensive trip ever made

The Passport to 50 experience directly benefits children around the world through Experiential Giving, such as the distribution of 2,500 bicycles to enable rural children in Cambodia to attend school, the provision of clean drinking water for 50,000 at-risk children in the Philippines, as well as building “fun centers” for 50,000 children battling life-threatening illnesses in the United Kingdom.

“Through this trip, we have a way to act as a conduit to positively impact children’s lives, it makes no sense to work so hard to please the most discerning of clientele without making the same effort to balance the decadence with an element of kindness that delivers higher levels of fulfillment.” says Gregory Patrick.

Charity partners include Water.org, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Whole Child International. Passport to 50 begins in Koh Samui and continues through Siem Reap, Kathmandu, Agra, Florence, Siena, Cannes, Moulinet, London, Barcelona, Ibiza, Marbella, Marrakech, Havana, Knoxville, Kona, El Nido, A Secret Island, before concluding in Manila. The trip is currently being offered at $13,875,000 for a party of up to 50 people in August of 2017. You can discover more about this amazing and unique offer by checking the official website here:

http://passportto50.com

José Amorim

