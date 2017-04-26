Why Traveling Power Couples Should Marry in the NYC Area

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As a power couple, you are used to the finer things in life. As frequent travelers, you are used to seeing some astonishing locations. When it is time for you to get married, there is no better place in the world than the New York City area. It offers all you could want in a location. Not so sure? Read on to learn more about why you should consider the Big Apple or the surrounding area for your wedding:

Best Wedding Professionals

The New York metro area is home to some of the best wedding professionals in the world. You can hire the same photographers whose works appear in magazines and hang in museums. You can hire the chefs who appear on television or who cook for the restaurants that you can’t get into without red carpet notoriety. You can hire the wedding planners to the stars and the bakers who create what looks more like sculpture than cake.

Even though the best is available doesn’t mean that you can afford them. Even the one-percenters can struggle to afford some of these professionals. If you still want some of the best but want to save a little money, head across the river. From cakes to wedding videography, NJ has some exceptional options for a lower price than what you might find in Manhattan proper. Some will travel into the city for your wedding, or you can save a little more by picking a venue on the other side of the river.

Sophisticated Settings

No matter what type of wedding setting you want, the NYC area has something to offer. Want a beautiful garden wedding? Get married in one of the numerous locations available in Central Park. Want a glamorous wedding? Get married at one of the many stately buildings or ritzy hotels in the city. Want a traditional church wedding? Get married at one of the famous cathedrals. Whether you’re getting married in Manhattan, one of the other boroughs, or one of the many cities within the metro area, you have your choice of wonderful and sophisticated locations for your wedding or your reception.

Unbeatable Backdrop

No matter where you get married in the NYC area, you will have an unbeatable backdrop for your celebration. The New York City skyline is one of the most famous in the world, and it is one of the most breathtaking. The best thing about the skyline? You don’t have to actually get married in the city to enjoy it. In fact, if you get married in one of the outer boroughs, like Brooklyn, or in one of the NJ cities across the river, you will have a better view of the skyline. You’ll have a little distance, which will let you take more of it in.

Easy Access

As a traveling power couple, you likely have a lot of friends from all over the world. When you choose a wedding location, it needs to be a place that is easy for most people to get to. What’s so great about the NYC area is that it is a major travel hub. The JFK International Airport has direct flights to most cities in the world. In fact, it is often the airport that most people fly through for their layover and connecting flight. Since many people can fly to the area direct, they will also save a little money on their travel.

Entertainment Options

When people travel for your wedding, they don’t want to show up just for your ceremony and reception and then leave. They’d like to enjoy themselves a little during their trip. Choosing the NYC area for your wedding ensures that your guests have plenty of entertainment options, no matter how long their stay will be. Guests can visit some of the most famous landmarks in the world, some of the best museums in the world, and some of the most beautiful gardens in the world. They could easily spend a month or more in the city and still find things to do. Your wedding day should be as special as you are. Choosing the NYC area for your wedding will ensure that you have a glamorous and beautiful wedding that reflects who you are as a high-profile couple who enjoys the finer things in life.

Liz Becker

