Sisley Izia, a fragrance for all the facets of a woman

When Sisley launches a new fragrance, it is an outstanding moment for the brand. Each Sisley fragrance has a specific story and represents a personal chapter of the French brand story. Izia tells the story of five women united by one irreducible fragrance. Along with Isabelle d’Ornano, Amandine Clerc-Marie, Christine d’Ornano, Quentin Jones and Sonia collectively created Izia as one would sketch a work of art. With Izia, Sisley draw a magnificent garden filled with extraordinary roses. Izia, pronounced Ijia, is a Polish diminutive for Isabelle. Handwritten letters signed by Isabelle d’Ornano to members of her family are peppered with these two sing-song, childlike syllables. Here the video explaining the project.



Isabelle d’Ornano reveals her passionate story for Roses and deep written from her family roots. Sisley is a true family business as all members are involved. To represent the new face of the new fragrance, Isabelle d’Ornano has chosen Sonia d’Ornano, her niece. Izia is a fragrance that was built around a Rose with a unique scent. after that, there is a all universe made of vibrant poetry that will wrap you in a warm and gentle aura.

Izia, the name with a meaning

Isabelle d’Ornano was born in Poland and after a great journey that brought her to meet her husband and found Sisley, She was always truly attached to her roots. In most of correspondance with her family, she often signed her messages with Izia, pronounced Ijia, which is a short version of Isabelle. By naming this fragrance with her short name, she reveals to the world a more intimate facet of Sisley creation, like a part of herself, a generous gift to all the fans around the world.

The Fragrance… the Rose

The origin of this story revolves around the rose gardens at the family estate in Łańcut, south-eastern Poland. A memory that Isabelle d’Ornano wanted to recreate at her home in the Berry region of France, not far from the House of George Sand… A delightful oasis that she has enriched with cedars, hydrangea trees, honeysuckle, wisteria and sculptures. In creating this garden, she also planted rose bushes, not realising that one day, one of them would produce the distinctive notes that inspired Izia.





When you smell this fragrance you have the feeling to embrace a big, opulent, fresh bouquet of roses. The opening is quite interesting with a dazzling combination of Bergamot from Calabria, Pink Peppercorn and Aldehydes. Obviously the work of the perfumer brought a true dentelle of freesia and tea. It creates a very facettes start.

The more you get into the heart of the fragrance, the more the story is revealed. The perfumer had to recreate the perfect memory of the Ornano Rose with its unique lemony scent and refreshing pear note. So the floral bouquet is crafted with rose notes as well as fresh jasmine, peony and lily of the valley. Last but not least we can sense a vibrant green Angelica that adds a clear powdery and natural feeling to the fragrance heart notes.

The olfactory journey ends with a warm feeling of woods and amber notes. A true richness that is enlighten by the brightness of modern musk notes. It brings a soft and enveloping character for an undeniably feminine signature scent.

Izia, a flacon like a glass sculpture



The fragrance flacon was created by Bronislaw Krzysztof, friend of the Ornano family and great artist, under the direction of Isabelle d’Ornano. An abstract piece comprised of two glass sculptures placed one upon the other, the work brings Isabelle’s vision to fruition.



The creative minds of Quentin Jones and Christine d’Ornano

Christine d’Ornano has a passion for and knowledge of modern art. She chose her friend Quentin Jones, an English artist, to bring the image of Izia to life. Step by step, they worked together to devise this image of the fragrance including a visual and then a film. Isabelle d’Ornano’s great-niece Sonia embodies Izia in a collage inspired by both surrealism and neo- classicism.



Educated at the University of Cambridge and at Saint Martins School of Design, artist Quentin Jones lets her imagination run wild in graffiti, collages, and videos where she sets the stage for herself. For Izia, Quentin Jones tied the romance of roses into an enlightened patchwork where the tenets of street art mingle naturally with surrealistic graphic design.

Collage, from the French “Coller” (to glue) is a technique of an art production, primarily used in the visual arts, where the artwork is made from an assemblage of different forms, thus creating a new whole. The origins of collage can be traced back hundreds of years, but this technique made a dramatic reappearance in the early 20th century as an art form of novelty. The term collage was coined by both Georges Braque and Pablo Picasso in the beginning of the 20th century when collage became a distinctive part of modern art. It has a very expressive design with aa lot of contrasts. Quentin Jones completely masters this technique that got modernized thanks to the addition of computer graphics as well.



Izia is a poem to the queen of flowers, the rose. One of the most prestigious themes in perfumery and so often used, here Sisley brings a more intimate yet fresh natural rose interpretation that will please the women whom will wear it.

José Amorim

