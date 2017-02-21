Inside Chanel Chapter N.18 – Gabrielle, a rebel at heart [Breaking News]

Reading Time: 6 minutes

In 2017, CHANEL will celebrate Gabrielle. 2017 will be a year of celebration of Gabrielle Chanel. Five years after its first launch, Chanel pursuit its story-telling of the Inside Chanel series. Launched in 2012, each chapter tells a piece of history of Chanel, its founder and its iconic products. The French luxury house has chosen LuxuryActivist.com to reveal the 18th chapter of this amazing online novel. So this is breaking news. The chapter is called Gabrielle, a rebel at heart – in french: Gabrielle ou l’insoumission. Here is the video:

Inside Chanel, a great window into the Brand’s history book

In order to understand the future, you need to know your heritage. Chanel launched during Fall 2012 one of the most ambitious online series called “Inside Chanel”. It tells the story of Madame Chanel, Coco, and the heritage of the French luxury house. With several videos per year, you can get inside Chanel philosophy and culture. Here is the 18th chapter of this saga. For the past 5 years, Chanel has already delivered 17 videos, all related to a strong topic related to Chanel, either about its founder and iconic character and/or about an iconic object, dress or product. Here is the list of the 17 previous chapters .

Never before a luxury house opened such a window to its story and heritage. Each piece of film was carefully crafted in order to provide all the elegance and the prestige for each topic.

2017, the year of Gabrielle Chanel

In 2017 CHANEL celebrates Gabrielle, the first name of its founder, better known as Coco Chanel. Karl Lagerfeld has dedicated a bag to her, CHANEL’s GABRIELLE that he created last October for the Spring/Summer 2017 collection. The House will also be launching a fragrance called GABRIELLE CHANEL in the autumn of 2017. Throughout 2017 it will provide the inspiration for four films to be discovered and watched on the Inside CHANEL website, around the themes of rebellion, freedom, passion and allure, values that governed the life of Gabrielle Chanel, and that remain today an inspiration for all women. This theme is so modern as today a lot is going on about women’s conditions, gender equality and treating women with fairness at work. Gabrielle Chanel represents a timeless symbol of powerful femininity that can be considered as a role-model for incoming women’s generations. Gabrielle Chanel iconography reveals all her facets. Her eyes and the way she looks at you shows hr fiery personality and her sharpness.



Chapter 18: Gabrielle, rebel at heart



This is what Chanel says about Gabrielle: “To choose, to desire, to be. These three verbs characterize Gabrielle, the rebel at heart, who set her course for a destiny she instinctively knew was hers. Her audacity, her thirst for freedom, her irreverence, Gabrielle made these the source of inspiration and the birthplace of her creativity.”

I decided who I wanted to be, and that is who I am” – Gabrielle Chanel

Nerver heritage was so relevant today. Gabrielle Chanel is for sure a very interesting role model, a woman who shaped her destiny with her own hands. I a world filled with female stereotypes, the next generation of women need strong symbols and aspirational women to be associated with. Gabrielle Chanel can show them the way, by reminding every single one of them to be just who they are and keep the faith on what they are capable of. She inspired women for several generations and remain a strong statement. With Gabrielle Chanel, women discovered that Luxury is more than a price tag or an ornament. Luxury is what is not apparent. That is why her creation would always privilege the simplicity of a black dress, the comfort and elegance of a tweed jacket or suit. It can be as well a short hair cut or a handbag now worn over the shoulder with a long chain. They would simply have fun, ride horses, ski and smile at life. And why not wearing their diamonds with faux pearls?!

Gabrielle Chanel arrived in the fashion industry in times that fashion wanted a renewal. Away from classicism but still with some traditional influences, Gabrielle Chanel invented the world she wanted to live in. She defined what fashion should be, despite of conventions, pre-ideas, laws and habits. She inspired all women from unknown to the most influential celebrities: Marlene Dietrich, Romy Schneider, Brigite Bardot, Grace Kelly, Ingrid Bergman or Elisabeth Taylor.

She had a vision on how women should be, free from classicism and allowed to speak for themselves. It is not a surprise that powerful women as quoted above wore Chanel’s outfits. They were empowered with their inner-selves and stated quite clearly who they were. Chapter 18th Gabrielle, rebel at heart is the first film of a tetralogy dedicated to the woman behind Coco and the fashion designer. It also talks about the unique creations that made her legendary. The new film will definitely answer some interesting questions:

How was the famous little jacket born?

What were the paradoxes that shaped the CHANEL look?

What were Marilyn Monroe’s hidden secrets and her fetish perfume, CHANEL N°5?

What about Chanel’s own Paris and Karl Lagerfeld’s take on Gabrielle as well as CHANEL?

Where do the colors and vocabulary so particular to the House come from, and its inherent symbols such as the lion and the camellia?

You can discover more about this amazing year of Chanel by visiting the dedicated official website:

2017 will be a great year for Chanel. Celebrating Gabrielle Chanel is somehow celebrating all women around the world who dare to be simply who they are. Gabrielle Chanel was a designer and a woman. One would never go without the other and this is what makes the interest of such a fascinating character.

José Amorim

