Victorinox Explorer White Christmas 2017. Let’s celebrate!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Victorinox dream of Christmas in white. In order to celebrate the holiday season, Victorinox is launching a new limited edition, called Victorinox Explorer White Christmas Limited Edition. For the first time, Victorinox is offering scales with a special, tactile surface structure. Thanks to relief printing techniques, users can feel as well as see printed snowflakes. In total, 15,000 examples of this special edition pocket knife will be made available worldwide, making Christmas 2017 extra special for collectors. The new printing technique will be used in future to add exclusive accents, allowing companies to get their message across using all three dimensions, so to speak: touch & feel! The name is perfect, too: Victorinox Explorer White Christmas. The gift packaging is also white and offers a front and back view of the pocket knife. All in all, it’s a stunning present to find under the Christmas tree. Full review in video:



The Victorinox Explorer White Christmas Special Edition is where form and functionality meet in the finest festive aesthetic. Directional in its design details, the 3-D snowflake scales are printed using relief printing, so you can feel as well as see the beautiful design. The translucent sleek white lines make it a beautiful and avant-garde tree decoration or special gift to give over the magical holiday season.

Victorinox has always a deep focus on design. Its universe seems endless and each year we take a great pleasure in discovering the new models, variations and limited editions. From customizing the scales, down to reworking the blade’s metal, Victorinox always has something to surprise you. Here with the Victorinox Explorer, the Swiss Company brought a true festive aspect to the iconic Swiss Army knife. By adding the 3-D printing into the beautiful and pure white scales, it is a fantastic gift for this end of the year.

As Victorinox has established with the standard Explorer, you find its regular 16 functionalities:

With Christmas coming soon, the Victorinox Explorer White Christmas Edition is the perfect companion for great moments. Let’s celebrate amazing moments with your family and friends.

José Amorim

