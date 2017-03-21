Baselworld 2017 – 5 great watches you need to know.

Reading Time: 4 minutes

With Baselworld 2017 starting, all the Swiss watchmaking industry will be celebrating the best creative minds and extraordinary watches. Last year was not the greatest year of all for the Swiss Watchmaking industry. Thanks to a good holiday season, Swiss watchmakers ended up the year at -9.7%. It could have been much worse. The segment of +CHF 8’000 were responsible for the biggest part of these negative results with -11.6%. Watches between CHF 500 to CHF 3’000 only decreased by 3.9%. The total exports for 2016 is at CHF 19.4 billion. So there are big expectations for 2017. Here are 5 great watches that show that the Swiss watch industry has a strong future.

Jaquet Droz Petite Heure Minute Astorite

Astorite dial, white mother-of-pearl center, 18K red gold applied ring. 18K red gold case set with 232 diamonds, total of 1.23 carats. Self-winding mechanical movement. Power reserve of 68 hours. Diameter 35 mm. Numerus Clausus of 28.

MOVEMENT Jaquet Droz 2653.P, self-winding mechanical movement, balance-spring and pallet-fork horns in silicon, double barrel, flat bridges, 18-carat red gold oscillating weight.

INDICATIONS Off-centered hours and minutes

JEWELLING 28 jewels

POWER RESERVE 68 hours

FREQUENCY 28,800 v.p.h

CASE 18K red gold case set with 232 diamonds, total of 1.23 carats. Diameter Ø 35 mm Height 10.80 mm Individual limited serial number engraved on the case-back

WATER RESISTANCE 3 bar (30 meters)

DIAL Astorite dial, white mother-of-pearl center 18K red gold applied ring

HANDS 18K red gold

STRAP Rolled-edge hand-made grey satin strap

BUCKLE 18K red gold ardillon

DIAMONDS IF to VVSI, Full Cut, D to G Total carat weight: 232 diamonds, 1.23 karat

NUMERUS CLAUSUS 28

Hermès Slim d’Hermès Quantième Perpetuel platinum

Slender, pared-down, minimalist: the Slim d’Hermès welcomes a new entirely in-house- crafted model in platinum. After an amazing launch, the Hermes Slim became a new icon for the watch brand. Its unique design makes this watch very recognizable. Hermes is now bringing the slim to a new level in terms of watchmaking. By introducing a Quantieme Perpetual calendar. The Hermes Slim has a mechanical self-winding movement, crafted in Switzerland. Manufacture ultra-thin H1950 movement of 2.6mm only. In terms of functions:

Hours

Minutes

Moon phases

Second time zone

Day/night indication

Perpetual calendar

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe

The vintage-inspired Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe, first presented in 2013, is extending its range by introducing a 38 mm timepiece attired in abyss blue. The new three-hand 38 mm Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe model appears in a blue shade particularly cherished by Blancpain in that it recalls the depths of the ocean. Various key characteristics of this timepiece are nods to the historical Fifty Fathoms editions. Setting the perfect finishing touch, the steel bezel features a blue ceramic insert and hour-markers in Liquidmetal®, an alloy known for its deformation resistance and its long-term stability.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Skeleton

In 2014, Bulgari presented the Octo Finissimo Tourbillon. It was the first time a watch maker proposed a tourbillon under the 2mm thickness – 1.95mm precisely. This time Bulgari proposes a skeleton version that brings the watch to its essence.

Case: 40 x 5 mm, platinum

Movement: manually wound Caliber BVL 268 with one-minute flying tourbillon,

Sapphire crystal base plate,

62-hour power reserve

Functions: hours, minutes

Chanel Première Camellia Skeleton

Last year Chanel revealed an amazing watch for men, the Monsieur de Chanel. Now that one year is passed, Chanel is coming back to Baselworld with new great novelties. One of them is a second in-house movement now housed in a ladies watch, the Première Camélia Skeleton. It shows the commitment of Chanel to develop its watchmaking business in the state of art.

Case 28.5 x 37mm

48-hour power reserve

As you can see, Baselworld is always a great source of inspiration. Swiss watch makers present their work and try to seduce an audience of buyers who will shape the incoming year’s watch landscape. See you there.

Arsène Wargas

