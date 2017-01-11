Pre-SIHH 2017: Parmigiani Fleurier at its best.

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On May 29th 1996, the brand Parmigiani Fleurier is founded. It is born from the trust woven between Michel Parmigiani and the Sandoz Family Foundation who have acknowledged his talent as a watchmaker. 20 years later, the Fleurier watch-maker is keeping with innovation and know-how. SIHH 2017 starts and Parmigiani is presenting amazing creations, all highlights of what Parmigiani does at its best.

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda 1950 Galaxy

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda 1950 Meteorite

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Métrographe

With these new launches Parmigiani displays the in-house high-end know-how in dials and the luxury ultimate aspect of its watches. The Tonda 1950 Galaxy showcases a magnificent Aventurine glass dial. It procures a glittering glass made in high-temperature and low-oxygen environment. When you look to the watch, you have the feeling to see the sky and the universe with its stars. The brand added 84 diamonds ti the bezel and a very beautiful White Opal to the watch crown. The look of this watch is very sophisticated yet simple and almost poetic. Under the dial, you can discover the PF702 automatic self-winding movement. It is decorated with the distinctive Côtes de Genève and you can admire it from the transparent sapphire glass back-case. Last but not least, Parmigiani adopted a black alligator strap that finishes the elegant look to the watch.



Parmigiani Fleurier is very well known for its Meteorite dials. It is a very unusual material to work with and despite of the specific look and feel, the idea of carrying a piece of the universe on your wrist sounds…. extraterrestrial. The brand has developed a full collection with great dials. 2 new dials will be added to the collection. The watches dials are crafted from an unique piece of meteorite using an unique process developed by Parmigiani Fleurier. It features “Widmanstätten patterns” that you naturally find in meteorites. The combination of a meteorite dial and a black alligator leather start, provides an interesting blend of modern technicality and timeless elegance. Very well done.





Last but not least highlight for 2017, Parmigiani Fleurier reveals a new Tonda Metrographe featuring a tachometer and a chronograph. You will be able to find 2 dials variations. The movement is a beautiful 351 components mechanism, self-winding with a 42 hours power reserve. The black dial features rose gold details and the white dial received blue hands for elegance and distinction.



So be ready to the 2017 SIHH. We wish Parmigiani Fleurier a great 2017 year. You can visit the brand official website here for more information about this great watchmaker: http://www.parmigiani.com

Arsene Wargas

Info sourced at Parmigiani Fleurier official information. All content is copyrighted with no reproduction rights available. Images are for illustration purposes only.