Rituals Cosmetics opens a new store in Lausanne

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Beauty brands are not only a product provider, they participate to your beauty routine, which means they create self-indulgent moments for you. With Rituals Cosmetics, the philosophy tends to generate happiness that can be found in the smallest of things. The brand’s aim is to transform your daily beauty routines into meaningful moments with a luxurious touch. So last night, Lausanne increased happiness with the opening of a new Rituals Cosmetics store.

Rituals… a new philosophy in beauty care

Rituals was launched in 2000 and they were the first brand to blend a special choice of home products as well as women and men skincare. Today they also add apparel up to a certain level. They have completely reviewed the philosophy of wellbeing by treating it as a whole. Rituals inspirations comes from the far-east, from Middle-East to Japan, China or India. From Ayurveda ancient knowledge to special Sakura rituals, the wellbeing brand summarizes the world philosophy in a precise and complete range of selected products. Whether it’s taking a nice long bath or creating a homey atmosphere with the rich scent of Asian incense, Rituals allows you to find happiness in the smallest of things.

Rituals Cosmetic new store in Lausanne



2017 is the year when Rituals is opening its new store in Lausanne. It is located in the perfect place at the heart of the city center.

Rituals Cosmetics Lausanne store

Place de la Palud 14

1003 Lausanne – Switzerland

Place de la Palud is a very commercial area where several trendy and independent stores are located. The quartier of La Palud was built between the 2 historical rivers of Lausanne, the Louve and the Flon. It hosts the hotel de ville, a building from the 17th century and the famous fountain of Justice. It also has an amazing animated clock since 1964, from which animated characters come to live every hour. So the choice of this area was perfect.

A brand like Rituals is also a perfect choice for Switzerland. In this country reigns an atmosphere of wellbeing. Healthy landscapes and fresh air. Well-being is also something Swiss people take into consideration in their daily lives. From a price positioning, a brand concept and even the respect of quality and know-how, everything is aligned to please the Swiss market.

The store is quite big compared to its neighbors and is designed as a welcome invitation to a beautiful journey. Several environments are presented, from Indian Ayurveda to Japanese Sakura, you will experience a world tour of well-being in a store.



With this new opening, Rituals Cosmetics found a place of choice at the heart of Lausanne in Switzerland. You can read more about the brand by connecting to its official website:

https://www.rituals.com

Whether you purchase a gift for yourself or for someone else, choosing the perfect gift is a breeze with such luxurious collections of home and body products. With Rituals you give more than just a present.

José Amorim

Info sourced at the Rituals Cosmetics Lausanne store launch. All content is copyrighted with no reproduction rights available. Images are for illustration purposes only.