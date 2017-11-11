Puredistance WARSZAWA Perfume, masterpiece.

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Puredistance is one of the most exclusive Perfume Houses in the world that offers only Pure Perfume Extrait. We put all our passion and energy into the making of one truly beautiful Master Perfume at a time. Not just another perfume, but a Perfume with a soul and a signature. This year, they are launching WARSZAWA. Inspired by the class and elegance of Polish women and the rich history of the city of Warsaw, WARSZAWA evokes the chic of the golden days of Fashion and Perfume. This perfume has style, warmth – great depth of character – and will make you feel beautiful in a lush way. It will transport you to another world, a dreamy world, where you will feel elated and dizzy – in a good way.

Was Jan Ewoud Vos inspired by David Bowie’s song with the same name – Warszawa ? In any case, the new Puredistance fragrance brings a strong nostalgic feeling. In a world where technology is taking over the world, sometimes we miss substance. When Jan Ewoud Vos visited Warszawa (Warsaw), he was amazed by the friendliness of its residents. Beautiful women walked the streets with proud elegance, as if straight from the movies. He explored the city with passion, taking photographs and making short films. This was the foundation of a strong emotion that brought now a perfume to life. A scent full of maturity, vivacity and luxury. To create it, he commissioned the Parisian Master Perfumer Antoine Lie. But WARSZAWA would not be born without Jan`s friendship with the Missala family. Most definitely, WARSZAWA would not be born in its current form without the inspiration from Stanisława Missala. Her class and elegance evoked the chic of old-time Warsaw and her strong character and charisma reflect the present of the modern city. As a tribute to the city, for one year (till November 2017) WARSZAWA will only be available in Warsaw boutiques of Perfumery Quality Missala.

From the first seconds we spray Puredistance Warszawa on the skin, we get immediately caught by its impressive olfactory identity. We are in the presence of a true majestic Chypre. The start is a green sparkling accord of Galbanum and Grapefruit, wrapped with hints of violet leaf. After a few minutes we get into the adventure thanks to a strong jasmine absolute dressed with a broom absolute and Orris butter. These ingredients create a true richness that expands minute after minute. The base is a fantastic Patchouli, Vetiver and Styrax trio, that provides depth, trail and a long-lasting effet. It has been a while that I did not have experienced a true Chypre. While several brands are trying to modernize this iconic structure, they tend to take the Chypre towards a more sheer, bright and “light” model. Puredistance remain true to its olfactory universe by going even further into the direction of traditional chypre. After a couple of hours, it is a true delight to almost rediscover a true Orris butter on skin. Such a luxury nowadays. Please connect to the Puredistance website in order to discover more about the new fragrance and also about the amazing universe of this master-brand. https://www.puredistance.com

Jose Amorim

